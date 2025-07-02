Never visit the repair shop with these brands – The most reliable cars revealed

Ce que vous devez retenir A revealing study has identified the car manufacturers whose models show the fewest breakdowns, proving that a high price tag doesn’t always guarantee reliability.

When shopping for a new vehicle, reliability stands as one of the most critical factors in the decision-making process. That’s why dozens of studies are conducted annually to determine which cars present the fewest problems and how well they meet owner expectations.

Few of these studies, however, match the credibility, sample size, and international prestige of the Initial Quality Study (IQS) conducted yearly in the United States. This represents one of the most significant and recognized reliability studies in the automotive world, accurately capturing drivers’ real experiences during the first months after purchase.

Lexus tops the reliability charts once again

For yet another year, Lexus has emerged as the world’s most reliable auto manufacturer according to the 2025 edition of this authoritative study. The research, which included more than 92,000 buyers and lessees of new 2025 model year vehicles, recorded the number of problems per 100 vehicles during the first three months on the road.

Lexus claimed the top spot with just 166 problems per 100 cars, confirming its long-standing reputation for exceptional reliability. Nissan followed closely behind with a very good performance of 169 problems per 100 vehicles. Hyundai ranks third with 173, while Jaguar’s presence in fourth place with 175 problems is quite impressive (who would have thought a British luxury brand would rank so high?).

American brands make a strong showing

Chevrolet follows closely with 178, while Honda takes sixth place with 179 defects per 100 cars. The top ten most reliable brands are completed by Dodge with 180, Kia with 181, and Buick and Genesis, which tied with 183. Jeep rounds out the list with 186 problems per 100 vehicles, a performance notably better than the market average, which settled at 192.

The collected data was grouped into 10 basic categories, such as infotainment, driving experience, engine, transmission, interior, exterior, assistance systems, and unusual repairs, through 227 questions to participants.

Luxury doesn’t always mean trouble-free

The study also revealed that luxury cars present an average of 4.2 times more problems compared to conventional models. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids appear to be the most vulnerable, with 237 issues per 100 vehicles, versus 212 for purely electric vehicles.

So if you’re looking for a car that will keep you away from repair shops, these rankings might help guide your next purchase decision. Have you had experiences that match up with these findings? Many drivers find that Japanese brands continue to dominate reliability rankings, but the strong showing from American manufacturers like Chevrolet, Dodge, and Buick suggests domestic brands are closing the gap.

(I’ve always found it interesting that some of the most expensive luxury vehicles often have more issues than their more affordable counterparts – just goes to show that paying more doesn’t always get you better engineering!)