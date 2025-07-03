Never leave these items in your car during a heat wave – they might explode

Ce que vous devez retenir That can of air freshener in your cup holder or the cleaning spray in your trunk might seem harmless, but aerosol containers can become dangerous when overheated.

Summer heat can turn your car into a dangerous environment for many everyday objects. When temperatures soar, the interior of your vehicle can reach a scorching 140°F in just minutes – creating conditions where certain items become ticking time bombs.

Electronics: your gadgets at risk

We carry electronic devices everywhere, but leaving them in a hot car could lead to disaster. Your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or camera all contain lithium-ion batteries that react badly to extreme heat. When exposed to high temperatures, these batteries can swell, catch fire, or even explode, causing serious damage to your vehicle’s interior.

While you might remember to take your phone with you, other electronics often get forgotten. Those spare batteries, power banks, e-cigarettes, and vapes left in your glove compartment or center console? They’re all potential hazards when temperatures climb. (I once returned to my car to find a portable charger had swollen to twice its normal size after just two hours in summer heat!)

Aerosol products: pressurized problems

That can of air freshener in your cup holder or the cleaning spray in your trunk might seem harmless, but aerosol containers can become dangerous when overheated. The same goes for deodorant, cologne, spray paint, or bug repellent you might have stashed in your vehicle.

What makes these items risky? Heat causes the gas inside to expand, increasing pressure until the container can’t hold it anymore. While a bursting aerosol might not set your entire car on fire, it can still damage your interior, shattering plastic components or breaking your glove box. And don’t forget about lighters – they contain both pressurized gas and flammable fuel, making them especially dangerous in hot weather.

Beverages and containers under pressure

Even innocent items like drinks can cause problems during a heat wave. That emergency water bottle you keep for topping off coolant? As temperatures rise, pressure builds inside the container. Plastic bottles might just leak, but glass bottles can shatter, creating a hazardous mess.

The risk is even higher with carbonated drinks like soda or sparkling water. These beverages already contain gas that expands rapidly when heated, making them much more likely to burst and spray sticky liquid throughout your interior. Have you ever tried cleaning dried soda from car upholstery? Trust me, it’s not fun.

Personal items that lose effectiveness

Beyond explosion risks, heat can render certain items useless. Medications left in hot cars quickly break down and lose their effectiveness, as most should be stored below 77°F. This applies to both prescription drugs and over-the-counter remedies.

Similarly, condoms deteriorate in high heat, making them unreliable for their intended purpose. The latex can weaken or develop microscopic holes when exposed to temperatures above normal room conditions.

Smart storage habits for hot weather

As a general rule, anything containing gas, batteries, or volatile liquids sealed in containers should never be left in your car during hot weather. When you exit your vehicle, take a quick look around and remove these potentially dangerous items.

For items you need to keep in your car year-round, consider a small cooler or insulated storage container that can help moderate temperature extremes. Some drivers also use windshield sun shades and crack windows slightly to reduce interior temperatures when parking is unavoidable.

Remember that even mild summer days can create dangerous conditions inside your parked car – you don’t need an official heat wave to reach hazardous temperatures. A little awareness about what you leave behind can protect both your belongings and your vehicle from unexpected damage.