NBC Sports and Peacock: What Time to Tune In for the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix?

An unmissable event for MotoGP enthusiasts, the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix promises thrilling races this Sunday, April 13. On the legendary Lusail circuit, the world’s best riders will compete in an electrifying atmosphere, under the floodlights that illuminate the Qatari night. But at what time exactly will the races start? And which channel can you watch this unique spectacle on? We’ve got all the details!

Race Schedule: Don’t Miss a Moment!

Don’t want to miss a second of this Grand Prix? Take note of the schedules for all three categories:

Moto3: Young talents hit the track at 10 AM ET

This is the category for up-and-coming riders who dream of following in the footsteps of the greats. The Moto3 race starts at 10 AM Eastern Time. A perfect opportunity to discover future MotoGP talents!

Moto2: Title contenders take off at 11:15 AM ET

In Moto2, the battle rages between world title contenders. Who will succeed Remy Gardner, crowned last year? Find out starting at 11:15 AM Eastern Time, for a race that promises to be intense.

MotoGP: The stars take center stage at 1 PM ET

Here’s the moment all fans are waiting for: the premier class race starts at 1 PM sharp, Eastern Time. Will Marc Marquez, returning from injury, be able to contain the attacks from Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo? Will the Marquez brothers treat us to another sibling duel? You’ll find out live!

NBC Sports and Peacock: Your Channels for the Complete Grand Prix Experience

No need to worry if you couldn’t make the trip to Doha! In the United States, NBC Sports and Peacock hold the broadcasting rights for MotoGP. Here’s what to expect:

MotoGP race live on NBC Sports

Tune in to NBC Sports from 12 PM ET to catch everything about the main race. Before the start, you can follow the rider presentations and the latest grid interviews. Guaranteed thrills until the checkered flag!

Moto3 and Moto2 races live on Peacock

The “smaller” categories aren’t left out! Head to Peacock to watch the Moto3 (from 9:50 AM ET) and Moto2 (from 11:05 AM ET) races live. The perfect appetizer before the main course!

The Qatar GP: An Event You Can’t Miss

Under the stars of Qatar, the spectacle promises to be unforgettable. This Grand Prix is quite special. Just consider:

A Truly Unique Circuit

With its night races, the Losail circuit offers an incomparable spectacle. Imagine these machines launched at speeds over 186 mph, in the floodlights, on a track bordered by desert. A breathtaking experience!

Major Sporting Stakes

This Grand Prix could well be a turning point in the season. Marc Marquez, six-time world champion, is back after a serious injury. Will he be able to find his best form against hungry competition? Find out this Sunday!

An Electric Atmosphere

Despite being held behind closed doors, virtual grandstands should be packed for this first Grand Prix of the season. Fans from around the world have their eyes on Losail, ready to cheer for their heroes. Will you be part of it? So, ready to experience this unique spectacle? Don’t forget: tune in this Sunday from 9:50 AM ET on Peacock, and 12 PM ET on NBC Sports, for a Grand Prix that promises to go down in history. MotoGP is back, and it’s in Olympic form!