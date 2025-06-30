Monthly revenue declared by auto industry businesses reveals shocking truth

Ce que vous devez retenir The auto industry is facing a major shake-up as a new digital customer tracking system becomes mandatory for auto repair shops, car washes, parking facilities, and rental companies across the country.

The auto industry is facing a major shake-up as a new digital customer tracking system becomes mandatory for auto repair shops, car washes, parking facilities, and rental companies across the country. This measure aims to tackle widespread tax evasion using free software from the tax authority.

The surprising numbers behind auto industry income

What do auto businesses actually earn each month? According to recent data, the average monthly income reported by professionals in the automotive sector is just $720. If we exclude weekends, we’re talking about a daily wage of roughly $32-33. These figures have raised red flags among tax officials, who point out that one in two professionals in recent inspections was found to have tax violations.

“We’re not trying to attack or torment people who are just trying to make a living,” said a Treasury Department spokesperson. “We want them to help us so we can help them later by further reducing taxes.”

How the new digital system works

The digital customer registry has already been tested with positive results. Over 4,000 businesses have registered and 185,000 vehicle entries have been recorded. According to tests, the average registration time is only 40 seconds.

The system will track:

Vehicle entry and exit times

Reason for service

Duration of stay

Cost of service

(And yes, monitoring can be done remotely in real-time, which might make some shop owners nervous!)

Industry pushback and planned strike

The National Association of Auto Repairers has announced a four-day strike in response to the mandatory implementation of the digital customer registry, which their president described as “ineffective and non-functional.”

The association claims they were only officially informed about the system on February 12, with proposal submissions due by February 20. “We expected a consultation about functionality and acceptance. We asked them to explain the purpose of creating the digital customer registry,” the president stated.

Industry representatives have also questioned the official data regarding widespread tax evasion in the sector, emphasizing: “We cannot accept horizontal procedures for a platform that isn’t ready. Even IT companies state they’re not prepared to support the system.”

Beyond the auto industry

The digital customer registry won’t be limited to the automotive sector. In a second phase, it will be implemented in other activities with high risk of tax evasion, such as receptions, music events, weddings, and baptisms.

Officials have made it clear there will be no extension for implementing the digital customer registry, stressing: “The digital customer registry is one of the key digital tools for reducing tax evasion. Its establishment is a prerequisite for eliminating the presumptive taxation of freelancers. To abolish presumptive taxation, we need to replace it with modern digital methods for detecting tax evasion.”

This clash between tax authorities and auto industry professionals highlights the ongoing tension between government efforts to increase tax compliance and businesses concerned about administrative burdens. How this plays out could set a precedent for other industries facing similar digital tracking requirements.