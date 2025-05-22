Monaco Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, start times and how to watch the ultimate street circuit showdown

Formula 1 returns to the most prestigious address on the racing calendar this weekend. The Monaco Grand Prix awaits, where millionaire yachts line the harbor and drivers navigate through the narrowest streets in motorsport at over 180 mph.

Fresh off Max Verstappen‘s surprising victory at Imola, the championship battle has reached a fever pitch. McLaren might have looked like the team to beat (they’ve won five out of six races so far), but Verstappen proved once again why you can never count him out. His Red Bull RB21 might not be the dominant force it once was, yet somehow he still found a way to the top step.

Championship fight heats up on Monaco’s unforgiving streets

This season feels different. We’ve got three legitimate title contenders breathing down each other’s necks: Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and the ever-resilient Verstappen. Sound familiar? It’s giving us flashbacks to that nail-biting 2021 season when Verstappen and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel until the very last corner.

Monaco changes everything though. Here, raw driver skill matters more than aerodynamic packages or power unit advantages. One tiny mistake? You’re kissing the Armco barriers at Sainte Dévote or sliding into the Swimming Pool section. There’s literally nowhere to hide.

Saturday’s qualifying session becomes even more critical than usual. Without rain forecast for race day, whoever grabs pole position has a massive head start. Overtaking around these narrow streets? Good luck with that (unless you’re planning something spectacular at the chicane).

Spanish stars face uphill battles

Fernando Alonso heads into Monaco looking to capitalize on Aston Martin’s recent improvements. The AMR25 showed promise at Imola, where the two-time champion qualified fifth. Sure, he dropped to 11th in the race, but Monaco offers different opportunities. If anyone can squeeze performance from an underperforming car on this circuit, it’s Alonso.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz finds himself in an interesting position with Williams. The team’s recent form has been encouraging – Alex Albon scored a solid fifth place at Imola, proving the FW47 has genuine pace. Sainz finished eighth in that same race, putting both Williams cars in the points. Not bad for a team that was fighting for last place just 12 months ago.

Charles Leclerc won here last year in front of his home crowd (talk about fairy-tale endings), but this season Ferrari faces different challenges. The SF-25 has struggled in qualifying trim, which spells trouble for a circuit where track position means everything.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, May 23

Practice Session 1: 7:30 AM

Practice Session 2: 11:00 AM

Saturday, May 24

Practice Session 3: 6:30 AM

Qualifying: 10:00 AM

Sunday, May 25

Race Start: 9:00 AM

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in the United States

Formula 1 coverage in the US runs exclusively through specific broadcast partners. The main viewing options include cable sports packages and dedicated streaming services that carry international motorsport coverage.

Most major cable providers offer motorsport packages that include Formula 1 coverage, with pricing ranging from approximately $15-25 per month for basic packages. Premium tiers that include additional racing series typically cost between $30-50 monthly.

Streaming alternatives have become increasingly popular, offering flexibility for viewers who don’t want traditional cable commitments. These services often provide both live coverage and comprehensive race replays, perfect for West Coast fans dealing with those early morning start times.

Race commentary teams vary depending on your chosen platform, but expect experienced motorsport journalists and former drivers providing insights throughout the weekend’s sessions.

Why Monaco remains Formula 1’s crown jewel

You might wonder why Formula 1 keeps returning to a track where overtaking is nearly impossible and modern cars struggle to showcase their full potential. The answer goes beyond pure racing – Monaco represents something unique in motorsport.

This isn’t just any street circuit. These are the same corners where Ayrton Senna dominated, where precision driving becomes an art form. Every driver dreams of adding their name to Monaco’s winner list, regardless of championship implications.

The circuit demands absolute concentration for 78 laps. One moment of hesitation at the Casino Square or a slightly early brake point at Mirabeau, and your race is over. The margin for error measures in inches, not feet.

Will this weekend deliver another Monaco surprise? History suggests someone unexpected might find themselves on the podium. After all, this is where legends are made and championships can shift in the blink of an eye.