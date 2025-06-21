Mitsubishi’s hybrid ASX just got a serious power boost that changes everything

Ce que vous devez retenir This isn’t just another mild refresh – we’re talking about a genuine leap forward in both performance and fuel economy that puts this compact SUV back on the radar.

The Mitsubishi ASX HEV 2025 has arrived with a punch that might surprise you. This isn’t just another mild refresh – we’re talking about a genuine leap forward in both performance and fuel economy that puts this compact SUV back on the radar.

Let’s be honest here. Mitsubishi hasn’t exactly been flooding the market with new models lately. Their current lineup feels pretty lean, with just four vehicles available. But sometimes less is more, and the Japanese brand seems to be focusing on getting each model right rather than spreading themselves thin.

What makes this hybrid different from the crowd

The ASX HEV isn’t your typical hybrid setup. Mitsubishi has completely overhauled the powertrain, and the numbers tell the story. You’re looking at 158 horsepower now – that’s a solid 15 hp bump from the previous version. The torque figure climbs to 125 lb-ft, which translates to snappier acceleration around town.

But here’s where it gets interesting. The 0-60 mph sprint now takes just 8.1 seconds, shaving off a noticeable 1.4 seconds from before. That might not sound earth-shattering, but in daily driving? You’ll feel that difference every time you merge onto the highway.

The real star of the show is the 1.4 kWh battery pack. Mitsubishi claims it’s best-in-class, and frankly, the performance backs up that statement. This little powerhouse can double your electric-only driving time compared to the outgoing model.

Electric mode that actually works in real life

Here’s something you don’t hear every day: this SUV can run on pure electricity for up to 80% of your city driving. Think about your typical commute – stop signs, traffic lights, parking lots. The ASX HEV handles most of these situations without firing up the gas engine at all.

The fuel savings are impressive too. Mitsubishi reports up to 40% better fuel economy in urban conditions. Your wallet will notice, and so will anyone who cares about reducing emissions (which should be all of us, really).

The system includes two driving modes that make sense. The e-Drive function lets you cruise electrically while the gas engine acts as a generator when needed. Meanwhile, e-Save mode keeps the battery charge above 40%, prioritizing the combustion engine to preserve electric range for later use.

Tech features that don’t feel gimmicky

Inside, you’ll find a 9.3-inch touchscreen that handles both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. No more fumbling with cables every time you get in the car. The system feels responsive, and the interface isn’t cluttered with unnecessary menus.

Safety tech comes standard across the board. We’re talking adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and blind-spot monitoring. These aren’t luxury add-ons anymore – they’re table stakes in today’s market.

The base Kaiteki trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging. Step up to the Kaiteki+ and you’ll get a panoramic sunroof, premium Harman Kardon audio system, heated front seats, and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

Pricing that makes sense in today’s market

Here’s where Mitsubishi gets competitive. The ASX HEV starts around $31,000 for the base Kaiteki trim, while the loaded Kaiteki+ comes in near $35,500. That pricing puts it right in the sweet spot against rivals like the Honda CR-V Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

You’re getting legitimate hybrid technology, decent interior space, and a comprehensive warranty package. The ASX won’t win any beauty contests, but it delivers where it counts: reliability, efficiency, and value.

The question isn’t whether this hybrid system works – it clearly does. The real question is whether American buyers will give Mitsubishi another chance. The brand has been rebuilding its reputation, and the ASX HEV represents exactly the kind of practical, efficient vehicle that could help them regain market share.

For families looking at their first hybrid SUV, this Mitsubishi deserves a test drive. The improved acceleration, impressive electric range, and competitive pricing make a compelling case. Sometimes the underdog surprises you.