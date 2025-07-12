Mitsubishi Grandis revival: The Japanese brand’s new compact SUV is coming to shake things up

Ce que vous devez retenir The original wasn’t exactly legendary, having appeared about 15 years ago as a “made in Japan” minivan—though it was designed by a Frenchman, Olivier Boulet.

The trend of automakers reviving names from their past continues at full speed. This time, it’s Mitsubishi’s turn to breathe new life into the Grandis name. The original wasn’t exactly legendary, having appeared about 15 years ago as a “made in Japan” minivan—though it was designed by a Frenchman, Olivier Boulet.

From minivan to modern crossover

The new Mitsubishi Grandis will be completely different from its predecessor, entering European markets as a compact crossover with front-wheel drive. But here’s the twist—it won’t be manufactured in Japan, nor will it use Japanese technology or engines. The new Grandis will be entirely French, essentially a rebadged version of a Renault SUV.

Specifically, it’s based on the Renault Symbioz, which was unveiled a few months ago and sits on the modular CMF-B platform. The Grandis will feature distinctive styling elements, especially in the front where it adopts Mitsubishi’s signature Dynamic Shield design with a glossy black central section. However, the headlight shape remains similar to its Renault cousin.

Design differences and similarities

The rear of the vehicle also shows some unique Mitsubishi touches, while the available wheel designs (17, 18, or 19 inches) are Mitsubishi-specific. Inside the cabin, it’s harder to spot differences from the Symbioz—aside from the badge change on the steering wheel. The instrument panel is digital (7 or 10 inches depending on trim level), and the central multimedia screen measures 10.4 inches with a resolution of 960×1280 pixels.

Higher trim levels include a Harman Kardon Premium sound system and an impressive technology package featuring 20 different electronic safety systems, including adaptive cruise control. (Ever notice how car manufacturers love to brag about their safety tech count?)

Hybrid powertrains for the modern driver

The new Mitsubishi Grandis will offer the same hybrid powertrains as its French counterpart. The entry option is a mild hybrid with a turbocharged 1.3-liter gasoline engine (producing 140 horsepower) paired with a 12-volt starter-generator that assists during acceleration. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with power going to the front wheels.

The full hybrid version includes a starter-generator, a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter gasoline engine (providing 109 horsepower), and a traction electric motor (contributing an additional 49 horsepower), for a combined output of 156 horsepower. A 230-volt traction battery with 1.4 kWh capacity sits under the trunk floor and cannot be charged from an external source.

Production and availability

Like the Symbioz, the Grandis will be manufactured at Renault’s factory in Valladolid, Spain. Sales are expected to begin toward the end of this year, though prices haven’t been announced yet.

For American buyers wondering about U.S. availability—Mitsubishi hasn’t confirmed plans to bring the Grandis to North American shores, but given the popularity of compact crossovers in the market, it would make sense as a potential addition to strengthen Mitsubishi’s position between the smaller Eclipse Cross and the larger Outlander.

The revival of the Grandis name shows how automakers are mining their heritage while adapting to modern market demands. What was once a minivan has transformed into yet another entry in the red-hot crossover segment—though with a unique twist of Japanese-French collaboration.