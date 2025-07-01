MINI introduces ‘MINI ELECTRIC BONUS’ incentive for all electric models

Ce que vous devez retenir Prices start from $32,450 for the E version, while the SE and JCW are priced from $35,450 and $43,150 respectively, with the MINI ELECTRIC BONUS incentive and applicable tax credits.

MINI makes electric driving more accessible with substantial incentives

MINI is making the transition to electric mobility easier for American drivers through its new MINI ELECTRIC BONUS program. This initiative offers guaranteed incentives for all electric models in the MINI lineup, creating a perfect opportunity for those looking to embrace eco-friendly driving without sacrificing the brand’s iconic driving experience.

Getting behind the wheel of a MINI isn’t just about buying a car—it represents embracing a lifestyle that combines driving pleasure with the brand’s distinctive aesthetic. Even in the world of electric mobility, MINI models maintain their unique identity while adding environmental consciousness and sustainable solutions.

Through this promotional program, MINI is offering incentives of up to $8,000 on their electric lineup, which can be combined with applicable federal tax credits. With financing options featuring a competitive 3.9% interest rate, acquiring an electric MINI becomes even more appealing, with total benefits that can reach up to $11,000. This offer covers the entire new electric range—Countryman, Aceman, and Cooper—and is valid for orders placed until September 30, 2025.

MINI Countryman: The family-friendly electric that stands out

The new electric MINI Countryman, the most spacious and adventure-ready model in the lineup, is designed for those seeking a companion for every journey, from daily commutes to demanding getaways. With increased dimensions, upgraded materials, and an emphasis on practicality, the new Countryman offers genuine spaciousness for five adults and their luggage without compromising on style or technology.

It’s available in two versions: the E with 204 horsepower and the SE ALL4 with 313 horsepower and all-wheel drive, while the range reaches up to 287 miles (WLTP). The robust design, advanced assistance systems, and impressive circular OLED infotainment display create a premium driving experience with a clearly upscale character.

The price of the basic Countryman E starts from $39,950, while the all-wheel drive SE ALL4 is available from $45,950, always with the full incentive package.

MINI Aceman: Everyday sporty enjoyment

The MINI Aceman, the brand’s first purely electric compact crossover, combines urban elegance with the sporty character that defines MINI. With more compact dimensions but generous spaces, the Aceman positions itself as the ideal choice for urban and suburban environments, offering top-notch flexibility, technology, and driving pleasure.

The interior is dominated by the circular OLED infotainment screen, while the go-kart feeling at the steering wheel remains unaltered, thanks to the low center of gravity and tight suspension setup. Its versions—E, SE, and the top-of-the-line John Cooper Works—deliver from 184 to 258 horsepower, with a range of up to 252 miles.

Prices start from $32,450 for the E version, while the SE and JCW are priced from $35,450 and $43,150 respectively, with the MINI ELECTRIC BONUS incentive and applicable tax credits.

MINI Cooper E: The automotive legend in the new era of electric mobility

The MINI Cooper, the brand’s most iconic representative, returns in a purely electric version, with compact dimensions, retro design, and unparalleled driving feel. The 184-horsepower Cooper E version offers a range of up to 190 miles, while the Cooper SE increases to 218 horsepower and 250 miles, with both versions offering rich equipment and an unmatched driving sensation.

The top-of-the-line John Cooper Works version delivers 258 horsepower, elevating the experience to an even higher level and combining dynamic appearance with sporty performance and exclusive design elements. Inside, the circular OLED screen with the new MINI Operating System 9 dominates, while attention to detail and intelligent configuration elements create a modern, practical, and aesthetically perfect space.

The Cooper E is priced from $31,450, while the SE and JCW versions start from $35,450 and $41,150 respectively, always with the MINI ELECTRIC BONUS incentives and applicable tax credits.

As mentioned, the MINI ELECTRIC BONUS program is valid for orders placed until September 30, 2025, and all models offer financing with a preferential interest rate of 3.9%. (I’ve been eyeing the Cooper SE myself—that combination of classic MINI handling with instant electric torque seems hard to resist!)