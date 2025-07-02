Millionaire businessman exposes the real problem with electric cars: “Don’t try to fool me”

Ce que vous devez retenir The businessman focuses attention on the problems drivers face when trying to charge their vehicles on road trips, describing it as a “scavenger hunt” to find a working charging station.

A prominent businessman and millionaire recently shared his candid thoughts on electric vehicles, highlighting what he sees as the fundamental issue with this technology in today’s market.

Electric cars have many supporters, but they also face criticism from detractors – including some who have never even driven one. What makes this businessman’s perspective valuable is that he actually owns an electric vehicle and speaks from experience.

The hybrid choice versus full electric

Just a few weeks ago, this wealthy entrepreneur revealed his latest purchase on social media: a plug-in hybrid BMW XM with over 650 horsepower – a vehicle almost as powerful as his Lamborghini. He deliberately chose this hybrid instead of a fully electric model for reasons he explains in his viral video.

With a fortune estimated at around $1 billion and ownership of multiple successful companies, this business leader has become quite influential on social media, where he offers advice on money and business matters, along with consulting services for both individuals and companies.

The real problem with electric vehicles

From his position as a 49-year-old successful businessman, he occasionally shares opinions about topics outside the business world – including the automotive sector, where he’s just another consumer, albeit one with a large audience.

“Electric cars are garbage,” he bluntly states in his recent intervention, adding that despite owning “an electric car for six years,” he doesn’t “have the guts to travel 125 miles anywhere because I don’t know where I’ll end up stranded.”

His viewpoint isn’t just that of a critic but comes from someone who is also a consumer with firsthand knowledge of the actual limitations of electric vehicles today.

The charging infrastructure nightmare

The businessman focuses attention on the problems drivers face when trying to charge their vehicles on road trips, describing it as a “scavenger hunt” to find a working charging station.

“95% of electric chargers don’t work,” he claims – an exaggeration he uses to contrast with other countries where public charging infrastructure is more developed and where, he insists, users of these vehicles don’t face these kinds of problems.

“You realize it when you travel abroad. I went on vacation this Christmas to Las Vegas. With an app, I unlocked a Tesla that was waiting at the airport. I took it, and every 12 miles there was a supercharger. There was no problem there,” he recalls.

For him, the issue isn’t with electric vehicle technology itself but with the service network required for plug-in vehicles – an area where he believes his country lags far behind others with higher electric vehicle adoption rates.

“Don’t try to fool me. The problem here isn’t the technology of electric cars. It’s not a problem at all because it works perfectly in other countries,” he concludes.

Room for improvement

His statements highlight a problem many users face: the uncertainty of not knowing where or how they’ll be able to charge their electric car on a journey. The reality is that many charging stations are either not yet operational or have defects that make them difficult to use.

He also points out that companies operating these public chargers haven’t reached a consensus allowing all plug-in vehicle users to use charging points with a single application. The fact that each platform uses its own app makes usage even more difficult and worsens the user experience, adding to the uncertainty.

In short, the electric vehicle charging network must not only keep pace with the evolution of this technology but also stay a step ahead to make the transition to these vehicles easier for consumers. (And let’s be honest – nobody wants to spend their road trip hunting for a working charger when they should be enjoying the drive!)