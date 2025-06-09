Michael Jordan scores the only Pininfarina Battista targa ever made

Basketball legend Michael Jordan just added something extraordinary to his garage that money alone couldn’t buy. The retired superstar now owns the sole Pininfarina Battista targa in existence, making his hypercar collection even more exclusive than before.

Jordan unveiled this stunning machine at Monterey Car Week in California, where automotive enthusiasts gather to witness some of the rarest metal on Earth. This wasn’t just another hypercar debut – it was the reveal of a completely unique vehicle that will never see a twin.

From basketball courts to collector garages

His Airness has been building his automotive empire for over three decades now. It all started back in 1992 when he picked up a Ferrari 512 TR, and he’s been chasing automotive perfection ever since. The man knows what he wants, and apparently, what he wanted was the impossible to get.

The Battista represents the pinnacle of electric hypercar engineering. We’re talking about 1,900 horsepower here – enough to make your head spin faster than Jordan’s fadeaway jumper. The standard version already carries a $2 million price tag, but Jordan’s one-off creation? Well, Pininfarina isn’t telling us what he paid, though you can bet it was substantially more.

A color scheme that tells a story

This isn’t just any Battista with a removable roof panel. Jordan’s machine sports a distinctive silver exterior with blue accents that immediately catches the eye. The color combination feels deliberate (and if you’re thinking what we’re thinking, those shades mirror his iconic Air Jordan sneakers pretty perfectly).

Step inside and you’ll find light brown leather covering the cabin – a warm contrast to the cool exterior palette. It’s the kind of interior that speaks to someone who appreciates craftsmanship beyond just raw performance numbers.

What makes this hypercar special

The Battista sits alongside the holy trinity of modern hypercars – the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder. But Jordan’s version stands apart with its targa roof configuration, offering open-air driving that the standard coupe simply can’t match.

Ever wonder what 1,900 horsepower feels like? One journalist who experienced the Battista described the moment when the engineer accompanying him pointed to a speaker between them. The automaker had chosen to artificially enhance the sound in sport mode – creating a deep, smooth rumble. But when the accelerator hit the floor? Let’s just say the experience was, shall we say, pants-changing.

That level of performance in an open-top configuration creates something truly special. You get the full sensory assault of electric acceleration without the barrier of a fixed roof. It’s raw, immediate, and unlike anything else on the road.

The art of automotive exclusivity

What makes Jordan’s Battista even more remarkable isn’t just its performance or its unique roof configuration. It’s the fact that Pininfarina created exactly one of these machines. In a world where limited production runs often mean hundreds of units, true one-offs have become the ultimate status symbol.

This level of exclusivity puts Jordan in rarefied company. When you own the only example of something, you’re not just buying transportation or even art – you’re acquiring a piece of automotive history that can never be replicated.

Jordan’s automotive taste has evolved significantly since that first Ferrari purchase over 30 years ago. From traditional Italian supercars to cutting-edge electric hypercars, his collection reflects both personal passion and an understanding of automotive significance.

The Battista targa might just be the crown jewel of a collection built by someone who clearly understands the value of being first, being best, and being the only one. In basketball and now in hypercars, Jordan continues to play in a league of his own.