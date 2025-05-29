MG’s electric speedster concept just snagged a major design award – and it’s channeling Bonneville Salt Flats glory

Remember when Stirling Moss hit 246 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats back in 1957? Well, MG just reminded everyone of that legendary moment with their new EXE181 concept car, and the design world is taking notice. The futuristic single-seater just won an iF Design Award – one of those design honors that actually means something in the automotive world.

When past meets future on four wheels

The original EX181, nicknamed the “Roaring Raindrop” (honestly, how cool is that name?), was MG’s speed demon of the late 1950s. Phil Hill pushed it to 257 mph in 1959, setting records that made headlines worldwide. Fast forward to today, and MG’s design team has reimagined this icon for the electric age.

Carl Gotham, who heads up advanced design at SAIC Design Advanced London, led the charge on this project. And before you ask – yes, this is the same studio that created the MG Cyberster. These folks know a thing or two about blending heritage with cutting-edge tech.

Not just another pretty face

Here’s where things get interesting. The EXE181 isn’t some garage queen meant to collect dust at auto shows. This electric prototype underwent real-world aerodynamic testing, staying true to its racing DNA. It’s a fully functional design study that explores what happens when you strip a car down to its essence – speed, efficiency, and pure driving focus.

The iF Design Award jury didn’t hold back their praise, calling it “a vision of design and technological excellence.” That’s corporate speak for “this thing looks absolutely incredible and actually works.” (With over 11,000 entries from nearly 70 countries competing annually, winning this award is no small feat.)

More than just a concept

What makes the EXE181 special isn’t just its sleek lines or electric powertrain. It’s how MG managed to capture the spirit of those salt flat speed runs while creating something entirely new. The single-seat configuration? That’s a direct nod to the original. The advanced materials and electric propulsion? That’s MG looking forward, not backward.

Oh, and here’s something cool – SAIC Motor, MG’s parent company, actually scored a double win at the iF Design Awards. Their Rising OS Intelligent Cockpit System Design took home honors in the User Experience category. This smart cabin system uses algorithms to personalize the driving experience, focusing on safety, comfort, and individual preferences. Think of it as your car actually learning what you like and adapting accordingly.

What this means for MG’s future

Let’s be real here – concept cars often promise the moon and deliver… well, not much. But the EXE181 feels different. It’s not trying to be everything to everyone. Instead, it’s a focused exploration of what an electric sports car could be when you prioritize performance and heritage equally.

The fact that MG bothered with actual aerodynamic validation tells you they’re serious about this direction. This isn’t just design theater; it’s a glimpse at where the brand might be heading. And considering MG’s recent push into electric vehicles, the timing couldn’t be better.

Will we see a production version of the EXE181? Probably not in this exact form – single-seat speedsters aren’t exactly flying off dealer lots these days. But the design language, the philosophy, the commitment to blending performance heritage with electric innovation? That’s absolutely making its way into future MG models.

For a brand that’s been reinventing itself over the past decade, the EXE181 and its iF Design Award win represent something bigger than just another trophy for the cabinet. It’s proof that you can honor your past while charging full-speed into the future – literally, in this case.