MG prepares to unveil a Tesla Model Y rival at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ce que vous devez retenir Chinese automaker MG Motor is gearing up to make a splash at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed with four new vehicles that could shake up the electric SUV market in the United States.

One of the most anticipated vehicles expected to make its debut is the IM6, a large electric SUV from the IM brand that could be renamed under the MG badge for its arrival in Western markets.

This strategy has already been implemented in Thailand and Australia, where in the latter market, the vehicle operates on a 900V architecture and comes equipped with a battery capacity of up to 100 kWh.

Chinese automaker MG Motor is gearing up to make a splash at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed with four new vehicles that could shake up the electric SUV market in the United States. The event, scheduled for July 10-13, 2025, will serve as the stage for MG to showcase two concept cars and two new electric models.

MG’s ambitious plans to challenge Tesla

As the leading Chinese manufacturer in the European market, MG Motor has seen impressive growth with sales increasing by 27% in May alone. Now, the brand has its sights set on taking on industry giants like Tesla with what could be a direct competitor to the popular Model Y.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, expressed enthusiasm about MG’s participation: “After celebrating its centenary in style last year, MG returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two new production models as well as remarkable concept cars that we’re pleased to welcome. Having the opportunity to see exciting designs and technical innovations is a key part of the Goodwood experience, and MG has much to offer this year.”

The IM6: MG’s answer to Tesla Model Y

One of the most anticipated vehicles expected to make its debut is the IM6, a large electric SUV from the IM brand that could be renamed under the MG badge for its arrival in Western markets. This strategy has already been implemented in Thailand and Australia, where in the latter market, the vehicle operates on a 900V architecture and comes equipped with a battery capacity of up to 100 kWh.

In Australia, the vehicle is marketed as the MG IM5. Though based on the same platform as the IM6, it boasts an impressive range of over 400 miles thanks to enhanced aerodynamics. This 100% electric SUV is positioned to go head-to-head with the Tesla Model Y and the Xpeng G6 in the competitive electric crossover segment.

(I’ve been watching this space closely, and it’s fascinating to see how quickly Chinese EV makers are advancing their technology to match and even surpass established players.)

The Cyberster Black and Cyber X concepts

The first concept car to be unveiled will be the Cyberster Black, a variant of MG’s striking convertible that will feature a deep black finish designed to turn heads. Apart from some chrome accents, the cabin will be entirely black, creating a sleek and mysterious aesthetic.

The second concept, named the Cyber X, is a small electric SUV featuring fold-away headlights. The production version of this unique vehicle is scheduled for release in 2026. MG’s designer, Jozef Kaban, noted: “We’re excited to present the original Cyber X as well as the elegant Cyberster Black. MG has a tradition of creating distinctive cars, and we’re driven by the fact that we continue this mission while exploring innovative and amazing new directions.”

With estimated pricing likely to start around $45,000 for the IM6/IM5 when it reaches American shores, MG is positioning itself to offer a value-packed alternative in the premium electric SUV segment. The vehicle’s fast-charging capabilities, leveraging its 900V architecture, could allow for charging from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes – a feature that would give it real-world usability advantages.

Have you been following MG’s electric vehicle journey? The brand’s revival and transformation into an EV innovator represents one of the more unexpected success stories in today’s automotive landscape.