Mercedes-AMG teases its new electric sport sedan to challenge the Porsche Taycan

The wait is almost over! Mercedes-AMG has just released the first teaser images of its upcoming all-electric sport sedan. This high-performance EV is set to make its official debut in June, and it’s squarely aimed at taking on the Porsche Taycan.

What makes these first glimpses so exciting? Let’s dive into what we can spot in these shadowy previews of what might become the electric successor to the AMG GT 4-Door.

What the teaser images reveal

Despite the heavy camouflage and dramatic low lighting in the teaser shots, several key design elements stand out. Most notably, this new model appears to feature a traditional trunk design rather than the liftback configuration seen on the current GT 4-Door models.

The rear end sports a prominent spoiler that hints at the vehicle’s performance credentials. Another interesting detail? The door handles are fully retractable, likely helping with aerodynamics — an absolute must for maximizing range in a high-performance electric vehicle.

Those wheels are impossible to miss too. The prototype rides on massive, purpose-designed rims that give the car an aggressive stance. (Anyone else getting excited just thinking about how these will look in motion?)

The hood appears to be functional — it opens, suggesting there might be a small front trunk or “frunk” storage compartment. As for the taillights visible in the images, it’s unclear whether they represent the final production design or are just placeholders for testing.

The technical foundation

This upcoming model isn’t just another electric Mercedes with AMG badges slapped on. It rides on the all-new AMG.EA platform — architecture developed specifically for high-performance electric vehicles.

Power will come from axial-flux electric motors developed by YASA, the British subsidiary acquired by Mercedes. These motors are known for their exceptional power density and efficiency compared to conventional electric motors.

While Mercedes-AMG hasn’t released official power figures yet, industry insiders suggest this super sedan might flirt with the 1,000 horsepower mark. Just let that sink in — a thousand horsepower in a four-door sedan!

What we might expect

Given what we know about the Porsche Taycan and other high-end electric performance cars, this new AMG will likely offer some impressive specs. We can reasonably predict a range of at least 300 miles on a charge, with fast-charging capabilities that could add 150+ miles in under 20 minutes.

Acceleration? It wouldn’t be shocking to see 0-60 mph times below 3 seconds. That’s supercar territory from a practical four-door package.

Pricing will probably start somewhere in the $125,000 to $150,000 range, with fully-loaded models potentially pushing past $200,000. That positions it right in the territory of high-end Taycan variants.

A new electric era for AMG

This new model represents a significant shift for the AMG brand. Known for its hand-built V8 and V12 engines, AMG is now embracing the electric future while promising to maintain the performance and driving dynamics that enthusiasts expect.

Will it have the raw, emotional appeal of a gas-powered AMG? That remains to be seen. But one thing’s clear — Mercedes is determined to prove that electric power can deliver the thrills AMG buyers demand.

Does this mark the beginning of the end for gas-powered AMG models? Not exactly. Mercedes has indicated they’ll continue offering traditional combustion engines in parallel with new electric options for the next several years.

The automotive landscape is rapidly evolving, and this new electric AMG represents a bold step into the future. The official unveiling in June will finally give us the complete picture of what promises to be one of the most exciting electric performance cars of the year.

Are you excited to see Mercedes-AMG enter the high-performance EV arena? The competition with Porsche and other luxury electric performance makers is heating up, and that’s good news for enthusiasts worldwide.