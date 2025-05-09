Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP: A collector’s edition born from Hollywood’s F1 dream

Mercedes is taking its silver screen partnership to the streets with an ultra-exclusive collector’s edition of the AMG GT63 that celebrates the upcoming Brad Pitt racing film “F1.” The striking APXGP Edition, named after the fictional racing team featured in the movie, will roll out alongside the film’s premiere on June 27, 2025.

Limited to just 52 units worldwide, this rare automotive masterpiece blends high-performance engineering with movie magic in ways that will make both film fans and car lovers take notice.

From fiction to reality: The APXGP racing connection

The automaker didn’t simply lend its name to the Joseph Kosinski-directed film – Mercedes played an active role in the production. Their F1 team helped build modified Formula 2 cars disguised as F1 machines for on-track filming during actual Grand Prix weekends. The German manufacturer also supplied various road models for scenes away from the racetrack.

What makes this connection even more authentic is how Mercedes transformed elements from the movie’s fictional APXGP team into real-world features on this limited-edition sports car. (Have you ever seen a car wear its Hollywood inspiration so boldly?)

Striking design that demands attention

The APXGP Edition starts with a matte black finish that serves as the perfect backdrop for hand-applied “Race Gold” accents. These golden touches outline the aggressive front grille, wrap around the side sills, and highlight the rear diffuser in a design that mirrors the livery of the movie’s race cars.

A standout detail is the hand-painted checkered flag pattern behind the front fender vents – a subtle nod to its racing heritage. The 21-inch forged wheels continue the gold theme, creating a visual punch against the dark bodywork.

The exterior gets a full racing treatment with the AMG Carbon Fiber package adding a carbon front splitter, side sill trims, and rear diffuser. The AMG Aerodynamics package completes the look with a fixed carbon fiber rear wing that’s as functional as it is attractive.

Luxury meets racing DNA inside

Open the door, and the racing-inspired design language continues throughout the cabin. Black Nappa leather and microfiber seats feature gold contrast stitching that carries through to the performance steering wheel, door panels, and center console.

Carbon fiber trim elements woven with gold-colored threads create a unique visual texture you won’t find in standard models. The illuminated door sills glow with gold AMG lettering, while floor mats feature leather inserts embroidered with the APXGP logo.

Each car includes a personalized “Limited Edition 1 of 52” badge on the center console and comes with a custom-made indoor car cover – perfect for keeping your movie memorabilia in pristine condition when not on display.

Performance worthy of the silver screen

While the APXGP Edition makes a visual statement, its performance capabilities are the real star of the show. Under the hood sits the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 powerplant producing 577 horsepower that launches this beauty from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.

The all-wheel-drive system ensures that power reaches the road with maximum grip, while semi-active suspension with rear-wheel steering helps the car corner like it’s on rails. Want to track your performance? The AMG Track Pace system records data during circuit sessions – just like a real racing team would.

Audiophiles will appreciate the 1,170-watt Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers that makes the cabin feel like a concert hall. A front axle lift system helps navigate steep driveways without scraping that carbon fiber splitter – proving this show car has real-world practicality.

A movie tie-in with substance

The “F1” film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver making his comeback to the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. He mentors young talent Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, with both racing for the fictional APXGP team managed by Javier Bardem’s character.

While pricing hasn’t been officially announced, industry insiders expect the APXGP Edition to command a substantial premium over the standard GT63’s approximate $180,000 base price. Given its limited production and movie connection, this could become a sought-after collector’s item, especially if the film becomes a box office hit.

For racing fans who can’t get their hands on one of the 52 examples, the film promises to deliver plenty of authentic racing action when it hits theaters on June 27, 2025, in North America (two days after its global release).

The Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP Edition represents a rare moment when movie magic jumps off the screen and onto real roads. With its hand-crafted details, race-inspired design, and genuine high-performance capabilities, it’s more than just movie merchandise – it’s a collector’s dream with a racing heart.