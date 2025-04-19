McLaren dominates final practice session at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The British team made a commanding statement in the third and final free practice session of the fifth round of this year’s world championship. After showing promising pace all weekend, McLaren has firmly positioned itself as the team to beat heading into qualifying.

Lando Norris claimed the top spot on the timesheet, just as he did yesterday in FP2. The British driver stopped the clock at 1:27.489, a mere 24 thousandths of a second faster than his teammate, Oscar Piastri. This tight margin between teammates suggests both McLaren cars are dialed in perfectly for the demanding Saudi circuit.

Mercedes and Red Bull playing catch-up

Behind the McLaren duo, the competition looks to be in disarray. George Russell’s Mercedes W16 lagged a significant 6 tenths of a second behind – a lifetime in Formula 1 terms. Even more surprising, Max Verstappen‘s Red Bull RB21 and Charles Leclerc‘s Ferrari SF-25 couldn’t match the pace of the papaya cars.

For Red Bull, this marks an unusual position. The team that has dominated Formula 1 in recent seasons now finds itself hunting for performance. Verstappen, typically able to extract every last millisecond from his machinery, seems to be struggling with the car’s setup around the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Williams shows surprising pace

Following the frontrunners, both Williams cars showed remarkable speed – a welcome sight for a team that has worked tirelessly to climb back up the grid. Pierre Gasly’s Alpine also continued its competitive form, rounding out a promising session for the French outfit.

The top ten was completed by Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull and rookie sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes. At just 18 years old, Antonelli is making waves in his debut season, consistently matching or outpacing more experienced drivers.

Hamilton struggles with Ferrari grip

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could only manage twelfth place, expressing frustration over the grip levels of his Ferrari. This marks a continuing trend of adaptation challenges as Hamilton settles into his new team after his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

“The car just doesn’t feel planted through the high-speed sections,” Hamilton was heard saying over team radio. (I’ve been watching this team adapt to their new star driver all season, and they’re still finding their rhythm together.)

McLaren’s technical innovations paying dividends

McLaren’s impressive performance can be traced to their aggressive development program that has introduced several key aerodynamic upgrades over recent races. The team has focused on improving their floor design and front wing assembly, areas that are critical for generating downforce while minimizing drag.

The MCL38 has shown exceptional balance through both the fast sweeping corners and technical sections of the 3.8-mile Saudi circuit. With track temperatures hovering around 84°F during the session, tire management will be a key factor for the qualifying session and tomorrow’s race.

How much of McLaren’s advantage will translate to qualifying pace? This remains the million-dollar question. In recent races, Red Bull has often found extra performance when it matters most, while Ferrari typically shows stronger race pace than their practice times suggest.

Qualifying battle looms

With no incidents disrupting the session, teams were able to gather clean data on both short and long runs. The battle for pole position promises to be fascinating, with McLaren clearly targeting their first front-row lockout of the season.

The 3.8-mile Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with its 27 corners and average speeds exceeding 150 mph, remains one of the most challenging and dangerous tracks on the F1 calendar. Precision is absolutely necessary here – the concrete walls punish even the smallest driver errors.

Qualifying starts at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, where we’ll see if McLaren can convert their practice pace into a prime starting position for Sunday’s race. Will Norris claim his first pole of the season? Or can Verstappen and Red Bull pull off another qualifying masterclass? The stage is set for an electrifying battle for grid positions.

After five rounds of championship racing, the technical pecking order appears to be shifting. McLaren’s rise could signal a new phase in this season’s title fight, putting pressure on both Red Bull and Ferrari to accelerate their development programs.