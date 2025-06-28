McLaren dominates Austrian GP practice session, Verstappen close behind

Ce que vous devez retenir In the latest Formula 1 action from the Austrian Grand Prix, McLaren has shown impressive pace during the third and final practice session before qualifying, with Lando Norris leading the timesheet and teammate Oscar Piastri following closely behind.

This performance puts the team in a strong position heading into the crucial qualifying session for the eleventh round of this season’s calendar.

The Red Bull champion had a brief moment where he spun his car (similar to Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls), but managed to recover and secure the third position on the timesheet, approximately two-tenths behind Norris.

In the latest Formula 1 action from the Austrian Grand Prix, McLaren has shown impressive pace during the third and final practice session before qualifying, with Lando Norris leading the timesheet and teammate Oscar Piastri following closely behind.

McLaren sets the pace at Red Bull Ring

The British driver Norris posted a blistering lap time of 1:04.324 at the Styrian circuit, showcasing McLaren’s growing momentum in the championship. This performance puts the team in a strong position heading into the crucial qualifying session for the eleventh round of this season’s calendar.

Unlike the typical practice session approach, many drivers opted to run soft compound tires from the beginning. However, Max Verstappen took a different strategy, using hard tires for his first two stints before switching to softs only in the final moments of the session.

The Red Bull champion had a brief moment where he spun his car (similar to Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls), but managed to recover and secure the third position on the timesheet, approximately two-tenths behind Norris. (You know things are getting interesting when even Verstappen is testing the limits!)

Ferrari in the mix, Mercedes appears to struggle

The Ferrari duo followed in fourth and fifth positions, with Charles Leclerc showing competitive pace not far off the leading times. The Italian team continues to demonstrate their ability to fight near the front of the grid at various circuit configurations.

In a somewhat surprising development, Mercedes seemed to lose ground compared to their recent performances, raising questions about their setup direction for the Austrian circuit. The team will likely be working frantically before qualifying to find additional speed.

A glimpse at what’s to come in qualifying

This practice session hints at what could be an exciting battle for pole position later today. McLaren’s pace advantage wasn’t overwhelming, with the top teams separated by relatively small margins around the short, high-speed Austrian circuit.

The qualifying session promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with teams now having gathered their final data points before the all-important grid-setting session. Will McLaren convert their practice pace into pole position, or can Verstappen pull something special out of the bag at Red Bull’s home track?

The fight for pole position in Austria begins at 5:00 PM local time, with fans eagerly anticipating whether McLaren can maintain their advantage or if Red Bull and Ferrari can find those extra hundredths of a second when it matters most.

As the Austrian Grand Prix weekend heats up, the battle between these top teams adds another fascinating chapter to what’s becoming an increasingly competitive Formula 1 season.