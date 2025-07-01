Mazda6e vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: Two different approaches to the electric sedan market

Ce que vous devez retenir Hyundai takes a different approach with the Ioniq 6, offering a base rear-wheel drive model with 151 horsepower and a dual-motor all-wheel drive version pumping out a combined 325 horsepower.

The Ioniq 6 counters with a 53 kWh battery in its base model, good for about 267 miles, while the more powerful version gets a 77 kWh battery with approximately 323 miles of range.

The Mazda6e comes well-equipped in its Takumi trim with a heat pump, keyless entry and start, wireless device charging, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, driving modes, a 10.

The electric sedan market is heating up with two Asian manufacturers offering compelling options for 2025. The Mazda6e and Hyundai Ioniq 6 share the same numeral in their names but take distinctly different approaches to the electric vehicle experience. Let’s break down these two contenders to help you decide which might deserve a spot in your garage.

Size and dimensions: Space matters

The Mazda6e emerges as the larger vehicle, measuring 193.7 inches long, 74.4 inches wide, and 58.5 inches tall. It rides on a platform with a wheelbase of 114 inches. (I’ve always found that longer wheelbase vehicles tend to deliver a smoother highway ride.)

In comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 features an aerodynamic design that contributes to its efficiency. It measures 191.1 inches in length, 74 inches in width, and 58.9 inches in height, with a slightly longer wheelbase of 116.1 inches—which typically translates to more interior space for passengers.

Cargo capacity: Weekend getaway ready?

Need space for luggage? The Mazda6e offers a generous 16.5 cubic feet in its trunk, expanding to 23.9 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. It also features a front trunk (or “frunk”) with an additional 2.5 cubic feet of storage.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 provides 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space, with a smaller frunk offering 1.6 cubic feet of extra storage. For those weekend trips or grocery runs, the Mazda clearly has the edge in the cargo department.

Power and performance: How much kick do you need?

The Mazda6e lineup includes two rear-wheel drive options: a 258 horsepower version and a slightly less powerful 245 horsepower variant. Both deliver smooth acceleration and a driving experience that stays true to Mazda’s reputation for driver engagement.

Hyundai takes a different approach with the Ioniq 6, offering a base rear-wheel drive model with 151 horsepower and a dual-motor all-wheel drive version pumping out a combined 325 horsepower. The AWD option gives the Ioniq 6 a clear advantage for those seeking maximum performance and all-weather capability.

Battery and range: The numbers game

Range anxiety? The Mazda6e offers two battery options: a 68.8 kWh pack paired with the 258 hp motor delivering approximately 297 miles of range, and a larger 80 kWh battery extending range to about 343 miles. Fast charging capabilities reach up to 165 kW for the smaller battery and 90 kW for the larger one.

The Ioniq 6 counters with a 53 kWh battery in its base model, good for about 267 miles, while the more powerful version gets a 77 kWh battery with approximately 323 miles of range. Where Hyundai really shines is in charging speed—both variants support up to 350 kW fast charging, allowing for lightning-quick recharge times at compatible stations.

Standard features: Loaded from the start

The Mazda6e comes well-equipped in its Takumi trim with a heat pump, keyless entry and start, wireless device charging, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, driving modes, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, and a comprehensive suite of safety features including 360° camera and head-up display.

Price point: The bottom line

In the US market, the Mazda6e starts around $45,500 for the Takumi trim with the 258 hp motor and 68.8 kWh battery. Federal tax incentives can potentially reduce this by up to $7,500 depending on your tax situation.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 begins at approximately $41,600 for the Light trim with the 151 hp motor and 53 kWh battery. With available federal incentives, this could drop to around $34,100, making it a compelling value proposition.

Which one deserves your garage space?

The Mazda6e offers more space overall—it’s longer, wider, and has a larger cargo area. If you need maximum storage capacity and prefer a slightly larger vehicle, it has clear advantages.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 counters with better efficiency, faster charging capabilities, and the option for all-wheel drive with significantly more power. It also comes in at a lower price point, especially after incentives.

For daily commuters and tech enthusiasts who value efficiency and charging speed, the Ioniq 6 makes a strong case. For those prioritizing space and a more traditional sedan experience, the Mazda6e might be the better fit.

Have you considered an electric sedan for your next vehicle? These two options show just how far the EV market has come in recent years, offering genuine alternatives to their gasoline counterparts without major compromises.