Mazda teases first glimpse of the all-new CX-5: What to expect from this redesigned SUV

Ce que vous devez retenir The Japanese automaker has released a series of teaser images for the next generation of its popular SUV, giving enthusiasts a sneak peek at what’s coming on July 10th.

The vehicle appears to follow the design language established by the first generation, yet with notable updates that bring it in line with Mazda’s current aesthetic direction.

Pricing for the current CX-5 starts around $26,700 in the US market, but we’ll have to wait for the official reveal to learn if the new generation will maintain similar pricing or move upmarket.

The Japanese automaker has released a series of teaser images for the next generation of its popular SUV, giving enthusiasts a sneak peek at what’s coming on July 10th.

A fresh take on Mazda’s bestselling crossover

It’s been nine years since Mazda first introduced the CX-5 to the world, and now it’s time for a refresh. The current model has been a cornerstone of Mazda’s lineup, but the automotive landscape has evolved dramatically since its debut.

From the limited information and images released so far, we can see the new CX-5 will feature a more athletic design while maintaining evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling. The vehicle appears to follow the design language established by the first generation, yet with notable updates that bring it in line with Mazda’s current aesthetic direction.

Design elements that catch the eye

The teaser images highlight several distinctive design elements that set the new model apart from its predecessor. The headlight design stands out immediately, with a sleeker, more aggressive profile that enhances the vehicle’s road presence.

Changes to the front bumper and air intakes are also readily apparent, suggesting Mazda’s designers have worked to create a more dynamic face for their popular crossover. (I’m personally loving the sharper lines – they give the CX-5 a more premium look that should help it stand out in parking lots filled with cookie-cutter SUVs.)

Interior and technology upgrades

According to Mazda, the new CX-5 will offer a more spacious interior along with enhanced technological features. While specific details remain under wraps, we can expect improvements to the infotainment system, driver assistance technologies, and overall cabin refinement.

The current CX-5 already offers a near-premium interior experience, so these updates could potentially push the model even closer to luxury territory without the luxury price tag. Interior space has been one area where some competitors had an edge, so the promised roomier cabin addresses a key consumer concern.

Market position and expectations

As Mazda’s most commercially successful SUV in the US market, the CX-5 carries significant weight for the brand. The compact crossover segment remains fiercely competitive, with rivals like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Hyundai Tucson all vying for market share.

The redesigned CX-5 will need to balance Mazda’s trademark driving dynamics with practical considerations like fuel economy, cargo space, and value proposition. Will the new model continue with Mazda’s upmarket push? How will it differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded marketplace?

Pricing for the current CX-5 starts around $26,700 in the US market, but we’ll have to wait for the official reveal to learn if the new generation will maintain similar pricing or move upmarket.

Powertrain possibilities

While no powertrain details have been confirmed, industry watchers expect Mazda might offer a mix of traditional internal combustion engines alongside hybrid options. The current model’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder engines (both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions) could carry over with refinements for improved efficiency.

The full reveal of this Japanese SUV is scheduled for July 10th, when we’ll get complete information about specifications, features, and availability. Stay tuned for more details as Mazda prepares to launch this important model refresh.