Massive 12-rotor engine catches fire during dyno testing – still pushes beyond 1,500 HP

The automotive world just witnessed something truly remarkable – a gigantic 12-rotor engine erupting in flames during dynamometer testing. This behemoth power plant isn’t just pushing boundaries; it’s redefining what’s possible in rotary engine design. With three superchargers bolted to its 15.7-liter displacement, this mechanical marvel has already demonstrated its raw muscle, but not without some fiery drama along the way.

The monster rotary’s current specs and performance

We’ve been following the development of this extraordinary 12-rotor engine for quite some time now. At its current stage of development, this rotating beast generates a minimum of 1,515 horsepower and 1,003 lb-ft of torque when spinning beyond 10,000 RPM. (Just imagine the sound of all those rotors whirling away at that speed – pure mechanical symphony!)

The team is still deep in the testing and development phase, with hopes of squeezing even more power from this unique creation. Their ultimate target? A jaw-dropping 2,000 horsepower – a figure that would place this rotary engine among the most powerful automotive power plants on the planet.

When things get hot – literally

During a recent dyno run, things took an unexpected turn. The extreme heat generated by the engine proved too much for some of the plastic components and covers, which suddenly caught fire. The team members present were caught off guard, scrambling to locate a fire extinguisher as flames began to spread.

Luckily, they found one relatively quickly and managed to extinguish the fire before any major damage occurred. After cleaning up the affected areas, the engine appeared ready for additional testing – a testament to its robust design despite the scary moment.

Beyond the flames: deeper mechanical issues

While the fire made for dramatic footage, it wasn’t the most concerning issue that emerged during testing. The high RPM operation seems to have caused more significant mechanical problems. Initial diagnosis points to timing issues, likely resulting from compromised seals – a theory supported by subsequent compression tests.

The mastermind behind this project doesn’t believe the damage is catastrophic. Still, the team will need to disassemble the engine to inspect its internals, seals, and other critical components before moving forward with their power goals.

What makes this rotary project special?

Traditional piston engines dominate the automotive landscape, but rotary engines have always held a special place in enthusiasts’ hearts. Their unique operating principle – using rotating triangular rotors instead of reciprocating pistons – delivers incredible power density and smoothness.

Most rotary-powered production cars like the famous Mazda RX-7 and RX-8 featured just two rotors. This project multiplies that by six, creating something unprecedented in the automotive world.

The decision to add triple supercharging to this 12-rotor setup pushes the envelope even further. Each supercharger forces more air into the combustion chambers, allowing for more fuel to be burned and more power to be extracted from each rotation.

Looking ahead: the quest for 2,000 horsepower continues

Despite the setbacks, the team remains committed to reaching their 2,000 horsepower target. The current 1,515 horsepower figure is already mind-blowing – enough to outmuscle many supercars with a fraction of the displacement.

Each step in this ambitious project teaches valuable lessons about rotary engine design, thermal management, and power delivery. Even with the recent fire and mechanical issues, the knowledge gained will prove invaluable as development continues.

Are we witnessing the birth of a new era in rotary engine technology? Only time will tell, but this 12-rotor monster is certainly pushing the boundaries of what many thought possible. We’re eagerly awaiting future updates as this fascinating project evolves toward its power goals.