Mansory transforms Ferrari Purosangue into extreme Pugnator Tricolore

When you think you’ve seen everything Mansory can do to a supercar, they somehow find a way to surprise you again. Their latest creation might just be their most radical transformation yet — a Ferrari Purosangue so heavily modified it’s barely recognizable as the elegant Italian SUV it once was.

The German tuning house has unveiled the Pugnator Tricolore, and honestly, the photos speak louder than any description could. This isn’t just a subtle styling package or a simple power bump. This is Mansory going full throttle on their vision of what Ferrari’s first SUV should look like.

Visual transformation beyond recognition

Remember Mansory’s previous Pugnator from September 2024? That version seemed almost restrained compared to this new Tricolore edition. While the earlier model sported an aggressive roof spoiler that already made purists wince, this latest iteration takes things several steps further.

The aerodynamic package now includes a second spoiler — a dramatic gooseneck design that dominates the rear profile. Below that, a massive diffuser houses four centrally-mounted exhaust outlets that announce this Purosangue’s presence from blocks away. (You’ll definitely know when one is approaching your neighborhood.)

Up front and along the sides, carbon fiber modifications are everywhere. New air intakes punctuate the front fenders, while more pronounced wheel arch flares give the SUV an even more muscular stance. The side skirts have been completely redesigned, creating sharp bodylines that flow toward those eye-catching dark wheels — 22 inches up front, 23 inches in the rear.

Italian flag inspiration inside and out

The name “Tricolore” isn’t just marketing speak. Mansory has applied the Italian flag’s green, red, and white color scheme across the entire vehicle. These aren’t subtle accents either — the exterior features bold striping that ensures you won’t mistake this for a standard Purosangue from any distance.

Inside the cabin, the tricolor theme continues but somehow feels less overwhelming than the exterior suggests. The custom interior weaves the Italian flag colors through the seats, door panels, center console, and dashboard. Despite the bold color choices, the execution maintains a level of sophistication you wouldn’t expect given the dramatic exterior.

Performance gains match the visual drama

Under that heavily modified hood, Mansory hasn’t ignored the mechanical side. The 6.5-liter V12 engine receives their attention through ECU programming and a sport exhaust system. The result? Output climbs from the factory’s already impressive 715 horsepower to 755 horsepower.

Torque sees a more modest increase, rising from 528 lb-ft to 538 lb-ft. While these aren’t earth-shattering gains — we’re talking about roughly 5% more power — they represent meaningful improvements for a naturally aspirated engine that was already highly tuned from the factory.

The big question remains

Here’s what many enthusiasts are asking: does a 40-horsepower increase really justify such an extreme visual transformation? The Ferrari Purosangue was already a controversial model within Ferrari’s lineup, being their first SUV and all. Now Mansory has created something that pushes those boundaries even further.

Some will see this as automotive artistry — a bold statement piece that refuses to blend into traffic. Others might view it as an expensive way to ensure your Ferrari SUV gets attention at every stoplight, gas station, and valet stand.

The Pugnator Tricolore definitely succeeds in making the Purosangue completely unique. Whether that’s a good thing depends entirely on what you’re looking for in a high-performance SUV. If subtlety is your goal, this probably isn’t your vehicle.

What’s undeniable is Mansory’s craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every modification appears carefully executed, from the aerodynamic elements to the interior stitching. This isn’t a quick bolt-on body kit — it’s a comprehensive reimagining of what a Ferrari SUV can be.

For buyers seeking the ultimate expression of automotive individuality, the Mansory Pugnator Tricolore certainly delivers. Just don’t expect to fly under the radar at your next cars and coffee gathering.