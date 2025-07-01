Madrid to Seville road trip: All speed cameras you’ll encounter on the A-4 highway

Ce que vous devez retenir Beyond speed monitoring, some cameras on the A-4 highway are designed to catch other types of violations, such as not wearing seatbelts, using phones while driving, or improper passing.

Planning a road trip from Madrid to Seville? You should know about the 30 speed cameras installed along the A-4 highway that connects Spain’s capital to the southern region. Let’s break down where these speed traps are located and what you need to watch out for on your journey.

The A-4 highway speed camera network

Also known as the Southern Highway, the A-4 is one of Spain’s main arterial roads and unfortunately for drivers, it’s also one of the most monitored. According to official data, there are currently 30 speed monitoring devices along this route, including fixed cameras, mobile units, and even specialized cameras that check for seatbelt use.

This highway crosses seven provinces from Madrid all the way to Cadiz. The provinces with the most devices are Toledo and Ciudad Real, while Cordoba leads the count in the Andalusia region with five devices. (I’ve driven this route myself and those Toledo cameras are sneaky!)

Camera locations by province

Madrid region

In the Madrid area, you’ll encounter three speed cameras:

– Two fixed cameras at mile markers 7.74 (northbound) and 8.29 (southbound), both with a 62 mph speed limit

– One section control camera at mile marker 29.20 (covering 2.52 miles northbound) with a 75 mph limit

Toledo province

Toledo has four fixed cameras, all with 75 mph limits:

– Mile markers 25.11, 25.73, and 42.01 (all northbound)

– Mile marker 59.50 (southbound)

Ciudad Real province

You’ll find four fixed cameras here with 75 mph limits:

– Mile markers 84.28 and 143.41 (northbound)

– Mile markers 110.29 (which also monitors seatbelt use) and 143.41 (southbound)

Andalusia region

Jaen province has three cameras:

– One section control camera at mile 152.38 (covering 1.95 miles southbound) with a 62 mph limit

– Two fixed cameras at mile 181.66 (northbound) and 191.57 (southbound)

Cordoba province features three fixed cameras:

– Mile 254.85 northbound (50 mph limit)

– Miles 258.53 and 259.48 southbound (50 mph and 62 mph limits respectively)

Seville province has four fixed cameras with 75 mph limits:

– Miles 308.00 and 329.08 (northbound)

– Miles 300.89 and 328.09 (southbound)

Finally, there’s one more camera in Cadiz province at mile 401.03 southbound with a 62 mph limit.

Cameras that detect other violations

Beyond speed monitoring, some cameras on the A-4 highway are designed to catch other types of violations, such as not wearing seatbelts, using phones while driving, or improper passing.

In Toledo, you’ll find two such cameras at mile 73.45 (northbound) and 59.56 (southbound). Ciudad Real has three at mile 150.16 (northbound) and miles 126.54 and 131.71 (southbound).

Cordoba features two more at mile 237.49 (northbound) and mile 223.82 (southbound), while Seville has one at mile 328.02 (northbound).

Speeding fines to be aware of

It’s worth remembering that since Spain’s Traffic Law went into effect in 2022, speeding fines vary based on how much you exceed the limit. Penalties range from approximately $110 to $650, and you could also lose up to 6 points on your license.

20 years of speed camera enforcement

2025 marks 20 years since Spain’s first fixed speed camera plan was implemented. According to traffic authorities, this measure, along with other initiatives, has helped reduce traffic fatalities by 75% during this period.

Spain’s 2005-2008 Strategic Road Safety Plan, following guidelines from international organizations like the OECD, WHO, UN, and EU, established the installation of 500 fixed speed control sections, complemented by 300 mobile speed cameras operated by the Traffic Division of the Civil Guard.

Since then, these speed control points continue to save lives, as inappropriate speed remains a contributing factor in 21% of fatal accidents.

Drive safe and keep an eye on your speedometer if you’re planning this beautiful Spanish road trip!