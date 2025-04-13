Live, Formula 2 – Bahrain 2025: Thrilling Qualifying and Complete TV Schedule

Leonardo Fornaroli claims pole position

On Friday, April 11, from 3:55 PM to 4:25 PM local time, the qualifying session crowned Leonardo Fornaroli. The Invicta Racing driver set an impressive time of 1’44″008, relegating Victor Martins (ART Grand Prix) to second place, 0.155 seconds behind. Luke Browning (Hitech TGR) completes the top 3, 0.284 seconds off pole. The tiny gaps between the frontrunners promise a fierce battle for victory in Sunday’s main race.

Behind this trio, Alex Dunne (Rodin Motorsport) and Roman Stanek (Invicta Racing) secured 4th and 5th places, ahead of Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) in 6th. Rookies made a strong impression, including Sami Meguetounif (Trident) in 7th and Rafael Villagomez (Van Amersfoort Racing) in 8th. Dino Beganovic (Hitech TGR) and Joshua Durksen (AIX Racing) round out the top 10.

(For tech enthusiasts, it’s worth noting that the Pirelli tires were put to the test on this demanding track, which alternates between fast curves and slow corners.)

Don’t miss any of the racing action thanks to TV broadcasts

Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can follow the entire race weekend thanks to broadcasts offered by ESPN:

Friday, April 11 : qualifying from 3:55 PM to 4:25 PM

: qualifying from 3:55 PM to 4:25 PM Saturday, April 12 : sprint race from 4:15 PM to 5:05 PM

: sprint race from 4:15 PM to 5:05 PM Sunday, April 13: main race from 1:25 PM to 2:30 PM

So, are you ready to experience the thrill of these young wolves hungry for victory? Get comfortable, adjust the sound (maybe with a good home theater system) and enjoy the show. The next generation of motorsport stars is determined to impress you!

Bahrain, first stop in an exciting 2025 championship

This second round of the season, after the opening in Australia in mid-March, marks the beginning of a series of exciting events around the globe. Next stops: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) from April 18-20, then on to Europe with Imola, Monaco, Barcelona… An enticing schedule!

At the Sakhir circuit, known for its long straights and heavy braking zones, overtaking and tire management will be decisive. Not to mention the weather, often scorching hot, an essential parameter for teams to consider. (Remember to stay hydrated while watching, by the way!)

So, who among Leonardo Fornaroli, Victor Martins, or Luke Browning will triumph in Bahrain and take a step toward the 2025 title? Find out this weekend, live on your screens. Engines, action!