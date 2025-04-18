Liam Lawson ‘sad and puzzled’ after sudden dismissal from Red Bull Racing

Just two races into his first season with Red Bull Racing, New Zealand driver Liam Lawson found himself in a challenging situation. The young talent was unexpectedly dropped from the team and demoted to Racing Bulls prior to the Japanese Grand Prix.

According to Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer, Lawson had a hard time processing this sudden change in his career trajectory. “It took a moment for him to digest it,” Bayer explained. “The first time I saw him when he came to Italy, he looked a bit sad, honestly, that’s how I perceived him when he came in. He was a bit puzzled with everything that happened very quickly.”

Lawson’s brief stint with Red Bull Racing was marked by struggles. He failed to advance beyond the first qualifying round and didn’t score points in either of his two grand prix appearances. His final race with the team in Shanghai was especially challenging as he battled with the car’s handling throughout the weekend.

A quick return to familiar territory

Following his Shanghai performance, Red Bull made the decision to send Lawson back to Racing Bulls, the team he had previously driven for at the end of last season. This move came as a surprise to many in the Formula 1 community, given the short timeframe Lawson was afforded to prove himself.

Despite the initial disappointment, Bayer notes that Lawson has adapted well to his return. “He knew the people, he knew all the tools, all the set-up and I really felt that very quickly he was returning to the old Liam. He’s a great racer, he is somebody that has great humor and that’s what we see now again.”

This kind of mid-season driver swap is rare in Formula 1, especially after just two races. (I remember thinking when the news broke that this might be some kind of record for shortest driver stint with a top team!)

Signs of promise amid ongoing challenges

While Lawson has yet to score championship points this season, Racing Bulls has observed promising signs in his recent performances. “He showed some pace last week in Bahrain,” Bayer said. “In Q1 I think he was having sector times [close] to Isack in sector one and sector three, so we’re confident that we’ll have a good racing campaign from here.”

The transition hasn’t been completely smooth, though. During practice, Lawson received a formal warning and reprimand for twice crossing the painted area dividing the track from the pit lane. The stewards noted that the team failed to warn him after the first infringement was communicated to them.

According to the stewards’ report: “It was made clear in the event notes that no part of the tire must cross the line in any direction. There is no doubt that this prohibition was breached [twice].”

The report also mentioned: “We checked the team radio and it appears that despite the notification that the alleged breach was noted by race control at 16:48:30, the driver was not warned of this.”

The pressure of limited opportunities

Lawson’s situation highlights the immense pressure Formula 1 drivers face, especially those in junior teams or development programs. The window to impress team principals and secure a long-term seat can be incredibly narrow.

For perspective, Lawson’s tenure at Red Bull Racing lasted approximately 98 days from hiring to dismissal—a remarkably short timeframe to adapt to a new car, team dynamics, and the elevated expectations that come with racing for a championship-contending outfit.

The Formula 1 grid remains one of the most competitive environments in global motorsport, with just 20 seats available and numerous talented drivers vying for each position. Have you ever wondered how drivers cope with this kind of career uncertainty? The mental fortitude required must be extraordinary.

Looking forward: Can Lawson rebuild his F1 career?

At Racing Bulls, Lawson now has the opportunity to rebuild his confidence and showcase his talents in a more familiar environment. While the initial shock of demotion might sting, this reset could actually benefit his long-term prospects.

Many successful Formula 1 drivers have faced setbacks early in their careers. The ability to bounce back from disappointment and continue developing as a driver often separates those who have long careers in the sport from those whose opportunities are limited to brief appearances.

For Lawson, the remainder of the 2025 season presents an opportunity to remind the Formula 1 paddock of his abilities. Strong performances at Racing Bulls could potentially open doors to future opportunities, either within the Red Bull family or elsewhere on the grid.

With the next race coming up in Saudi Arabia, fans will be watching closely to see how Lawson performs under these new circumstances. Can he shake off the disappointment and deliver the kind of performance that made him a highly-rated prospect in the first place?

Racing Bulls appears confident in their reunited driver, and the familiar surroundings might just provide Lawson with the platform he needs to demonstrate his true potential in Formula 1.