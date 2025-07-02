Lewis Hamilton’s unexpected gesture for Franco Colapinto: “It was something truly special”

Ce que vous devez retenir Such was the case when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton extended a remarkable gesture to Franco Colapinto after the Spanish Grand Prix, offering the Argentine driver a ride on his private jet.

In the competitive world of Formula 1, where rivalries often take center stage, moments of genuine camaraderie can shine even brighter. Such was the case when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton extended a remarkable gesture to Franco Colapinto after the Spanish Grand Prix, offering the Argentine driver a ride on his private jet.

A chance conversation that led to an unforgettable experience

Following the Spanish Grand Prix, where Colapinto finished in an unfortunate 15th position, the Williams driver was planning to return to London on a budget EasyJet flight. Hamilton, upon learning about Colapinto’s travel plans through the drivers’ WhatsApp group, didn’t hesitate to offer him a spot on his private aircraft.

“Lewis asked if anyone was heading to London. I told him I was, but on an EasyJet flight, so I couldn’t help him,” Colapinto explained. “Then he responded that he had plenty of space on his plane and invited me to join him.”

For the Argentine driver, this wasn’t just a convenient travel arrangement—it was a chance to spend time with someone he’s idolized since childhood. “It was quite special, as I also got to fly on a private jet for the first time. Two unique experiences and many stories with Lewis,” he added.

More than just a flight: a memorable conversation

The journey itself became something Colapinto will treasure for years to come. “It was nice. Lewis is a great guy, and I simply had the best flight of my life with him,” he shared. “It was unique—you know he’s been my idol since I was very young, along with Ayrton Senna. So flying with him and sharing a conversation was very special.”

This interaction reveals a side of Hamilton that fans don’t always get to see. Far from being the distant champion some might imagine, the British driver showed genuine warmth and approachability—all the more notable given his challenging season as he adapts to his new team.

Challenging times for both drivers

While this heartwarming moment stands out, both drivers have been facing their share of professional challenges. Colapinto, who joined Alpine after replacing Jack Doohan, has yet to score points this season. His best finishes have been two 13th places, and he’s regularly finished behind his teammate Pierre Gasly, who managed to secure 8th place at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is still finding his footing at Ferrari. Despite winning the Sprint race in China, he has yet to stand on the podium in a Grand Prix this season, with fourth-place finishes at Imola and Austria marking his best results so far. His teammate Charles Leclerc has already achieved podium finishes, adding pressure to Hamilton’s transition.

(One can only imagine the valuable insights these two might have shared during their flight—perhaps Hamilton offered some perspective on handling pressure or adapting to a new team, something both drivers are experiencing in different ways.)

Beyond the racetrack: Formula 1 in the spotlight

Colapinto also recently attended the premiere of the new Formula 1 movie in New York, another highlight in his season. “It was good, really impressive. I had never been to New York, so it was my first time and it was pretty spectacular to see what they created there, how they transformed the city into a Formula 1 day, with actors and screens everywhere, Formula 1 all over Times Square.”

This behind-the-scenes camaraderie between drivers reminds fans that beyond the fierce competition on track, Formula 1 is also about human connections and shared experiences. Hamilton’s spontaneous invitation to a fellow driver speaks volumes about his character and the bonds that can form within the paddock.

For Colapinto, who carries the hopes of Argentine racing fans eager to see their flag represented in F1 again, moments like these add a special dimension to his racing journey—proving that sometimes the most meaningful victories happen far away from the checkered flag.