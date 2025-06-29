Lando Norris dominates Austrian Grand Prix: Triumphs on Red Bull’s home turf

Ce que vous devez retenir In a thrilling display of racing prowess, Lando Norris claimed victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, dominating the race weekend from start to finish at the Red Bull Ring.

The impact eliminated both drivers on the spot, with a visibly frustrated Verstappen forced to watch the remainder of the Grand Prix from the sidelines.

The Australian driver reduced the deficit to less than three seconds, but ran out of laps to mount a serious challenge for the win.

In a thrilling display of racing prowess, Lando Norris claimed victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, dominating the race weekend from start to finish at the Red Bull Ring. The McLaren driver secured a commanding win while Fernando Alonso finished seventh and Carlos Sainz suffered a fiery exit before the race even began.

McLaren’s perfect weekend in Austria

After securing pole position by half a second – the largest qualifying margin this season – Norris translated his exceptional pace into race day success. His teammate Oscar Piastri proved to be his closest challenger, with the two papaya cars demonstrating a pace advantage that no other team could match.

The McLaren duo treated fans to some heart-stopping moments as they battled wheel-to-wheel for the lead. At one point, Piastri briefly took first place, but Norris ultimately regained control in a display of respectful yet intense racing between teammates.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium for Ferrari, finishing well behind the McLaren pair but ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fourth place. The Ferrari driver never had the pace to challenge the leaders but drove a solid race to secure valuable championship points.

Dramatic start sees early exits

The race got off to a chaotic start even before the lights went out. Carlos Sainz experienced a nightmare scenario when his Williams became stuck in first gear during the formation lap. Though he managed to join from the pit lane, his car caught fire at the pit exit, forcing his retirement before completing a single racing lap.

This incident delayed the race start, which was eventually shortened by one lap. When racing finally began, the McLarens maintained their advantage with a perfect launch, but disaster struck at Turn 3.

Rookie driver Kimi Antonelli made a critical error, locking up his brakes and colliding with reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The impact eliminated both drivers on the spot, with a visibly frustrated Verstappen forced to watch the remainder of the Grand Prix from the sidelines.

Alonso battles to strong points finish

Starting from 11th on the grid, Fernando Alonso delivered another masterclass in race craft. The Aston Martin driver opted for a one-stop strategy that saw him climb steadily through the field.

Alonso engaged in a fierce battle with Liam Lawson, but couldn’t find a way past the Racing Bulls driver. In the closing stages, the Spanish veteran had to defend against a charging Gabriel Bortoleto, who briefly moved ahead before Alonso reclaimed seventh place.

The two drivers – mentor and protégé – shared a moment of mutual respect after the checkered flag, congratulating each other on their thrilling duel. (It’s always special to see these moments of sportsmanship in a sport as competitive as Formula 1!)

Strategic chess match unfolds

Pit strategy played a key role throughout the race. McLaren made a decisive call to bring Norris in on lap 21, preventing the internal battle with Piastri from escalating further. Both McLaren drivers, along with the Ferraris, eventually opted for two-stop strategies.

Hamilton expressed frustration when Mercedes called him in for his second stop, believing his tires still had good life remaining. Meanwhile, Alonso’s one-stop approach allowed him to maximize his position despite starting outside the top ten.

As the race entered its final phase, Piastri began closing the gap to Norris, setting the fastest lap of the race. The Australian driver reduced the deficit to less than three seconds, but ran out of laps to mount a serious challenge for the win.

Final race results and championship implications

Norris crossed the line to claim his sixth victory of the 2025 season, with Piastri and Leclerc completing the podium. The Mercedes pair of Hamilton and Russell finished fourth and fifth, unable to match the pace of the front-runners.

The full top 10 was rounded out by Liam Lawson (6th), Fernando Alonso (7th), Gabriel Bortoleto (8th), Nico Hulkenberg (9th), and Esteban Ocon (10th).

With this victory, Norris further strengthens his position in the drivers’ championship while McLaren extends its advantage in the constructors’ standings. The British driver has now demonstrated he can convert pole positions into wins, addressing a criticism from earlier in his career.

Teams now face a quick turnaround as the Formula 1 circus heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix next weekend (July 4-6). The historic circuit will host the twelfth round of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship in what promises to be another exciting chapter in this fascinating season.