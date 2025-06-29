Lando Norris conquers Red Bull’s home turf in thrilling Austrian Grand Prix

Ce que vous devez retenir The two Ferrari drivers couldn’t match the pace of the McLarens, who quickly built a significant gap to the rest of the field.

Despite Piastri setting the fastest lap of the race in his pursuit, Norris managed the gap perfectly to secure his sixth victory of the season.

(For racing fans wondering about the performance gap between the McLarens and the rest of the field, it’s become clear that the Woking-based team has made remarkable progress with their car development this season—something we haven’t seen from them in years.

McLaren‘s Lando Norris dominated the Austrian Grand Prix from start to finish, securing a commanding victory at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The British driver showcased exceptional skill throughout the weekend, ultimately converting his pole position—which he had secured with the largest margin of the season—into a well-deserved win.

McLaren dominance in Austria

Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri finished second, giving McLaren a powerful 1-2 finish that demonstrated the team’s growing strength in the 2025 F1 season. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari claimed the final podium position, while Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fourth place.

The race was marked by drama even before it began. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz experienced a nightmare scenario when his Williams caught fire during the formation lap, forcing him to retire before the race officially started. The incident delayed the start and reduced the race distance by one lap.

Early race drama impacts championship contenders

When the action finally got underway, both McLarens made perfect starts, with Norris maintaining his lead and Piastri moving up to second position. The clean start was short-lived, as rookie Kimi Antonelli made a critical error in Turn 3, locking up his brakes and colliding with reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The impact eliminated both drivers from the race and prompted an angry reaction from the Dutch champion.

While this drama unfolded, Hamilton battled his way past his former teammate to secure fourth place, just behind Leclerc. The two Ferrari drivers couldn’t match the pace of the McLarens, who quickly built a significant gap to the rest of the field.

McLaren teammates battle for supremacy

The most exciting moments of the race came when Piastri challenged Norris for the lead. The Australian got close enough to attempt a pass and briefly took the lead, but Norris fought back to reclaim the top spot. Their battle was intense yet respectful, with both drivers pushing to the limit.

The tension reached its peak when Piastri nearly made contact with Norris after locking his brakes. To prevent any potential collision between their drivers (reminiscent of what happened at the Canadian Grand Prix), McLaren called Norris into the pits on lap 21, temporarily giving Piastri the lead.

Strategic pit stops determine final positions

As pit stops cycled through, Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin showed his experience by extending his first stint. Starting from 11th position, the Spanish veteran opted for a one-stop strategy that helped him climb to sixth place before his eventual pit stop on lap 34.

After the final round of pit stops for the leaders, Norris maintained his advantage over Piastri, though the gap shrunk to less than three seconds. Despite Piastri setting the fastest lap of the race in his pursuit, Norris managed the gap perfectly to secure his sixth victory of the season.

Alonso battles to points finish

Further back, Alonso was locked in a battle with Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls. Despite his efforts, the Spanish driver couldn’t find a way past Lawson. In the closing laps, Alonso had to defend against a charging Gabriel Bortoleto, who briefly got ahead before the Aston Martin driver used all his experience to reclaim seventh place.

The race also saw several other retirements, with Alexander Albon adding to Williams’ difficult day by retiring his car, making it four DNFs in total for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Final results and championship implications

Norris crossed the finish line first, followed by Piastri and Leclerc completing the podium. Hamilton and Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively, with Lawson securing a strong sixth place for Racing Bulls. Alonso’s seventh-place finish earned valuable points for Aston Martin, while Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, and Ocon rounded out the top ten.

The teams now have minimal time to recover as they prepare for the next round of the championship. The British Grand Prix at the historic Silverstone Circuit awaits next weekend, July 4-6, marking the twelfth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

