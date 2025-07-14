Lancia brings back the legendary Delta HF Integrale – rally fans rejoice

Ce que vous devez retenir But the real excitement comes with confirmation that both the Delta and Gamma models are returning to the lineup – and yes, the legendary “HF Integrale” badge will be making a comeback.

In an era where classic car revivals are making waves across the automotive landscape, Lancia is stepping on the gas with plans that will thrill motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. The Italian brand is set to resurrect one of the most iconic rally cars ever built – the Delta HF Integrale.

The return of a rally legend

Lancia recently launched the new Ypsilon as a stylish hatchback, marking the beginning of the brand’s renaissance. But the real excitement comes with confirmation that both the Delta and Gamma models are returning to the lineup – and yes, the legendary “HF Integrale” badge will be making a comeback.

For those unfamiliar with the original, the Lancia Delta HF Integrale (where HF stands for “High Fidelity”) was one of the most successful vehicles in World Rally Championship history. The HF badge adorned other memorable rally machines as well, including the iconic Stratos that dominated stages around the globe.

Rally heritage drives the future

Lancia has already confirmed its return to rally competition with a racing version of the Ypsilon for the Rally4 category. But let’s be real – what fans truly dream about is a grander comeback. Perhaps even a return to the WRC with a modern Delta?

While Lancia hasn’t confirmed any WRC plans, they have verified that both the upcoming Delta and Gamma models will feature performance versions. All sporty models from the brand will carry the elephant logo and the prestigious HF badge. After all, the tremendous rally success made the Delta HF Integrale not just a racing icon but also a highly desirable road car for daily use.

What to expect from the new models

According to automotive press reports, the new Delta might undergo some significant changes from its ancestor. It will likely utilize Stellantis‘ CMP platform, which can accommodate both internal combustion engines and fully electric powertrains. Lancia has kept quiet about which direction they’ll take with the powertrain options.

As for the Gamma, this model never had a sporty version in its original run from 1976 to 1984 when it was produced as a luxury sedan and coupe. That’s about to change with the new iteration, which is expected to share architecture with the upcoming DS No8.

These developments seem necessary for Lancia’s success under the Stellantis umbrella, as the Ypsilon alone hasn’t delivered the desired sales figures. But a reborn Delta? That could change everything.

The revival of these models represents more than just new cars – it’s the rebirth of an automotive legacy that racing fans have cherished for decades. (I still remember watching those white, red, and green Delta HF Integrales tearing through rally stages in videos as a kid – pure automotive magic!)

Market expectations

While pricing details haven’t been released, we can expect the new Delta HF Integrale to position itself as a premium performance model in the U.S. market, likely starting around $45,000 to $55,000 depending on configuration.

The weight of the new model will certainly increase compared to the original rally hero, which tipped the scales at about 2,600 pounds (1,180 kg). Modern safety requirements and potential electrification could push the new version closer to 3,300-3,500 pounds (1,500-1,600 kg).

Do you think Lancia can recapture the magic of the original Delta HF Integrale? The automotive world is watching closely as this rally icon prepares for its second act.