Korean researchers discover how to extend EV battery life up to 19 times longer

A breakthrough in battery technology could revolutionize how we think about electric vehicle maintenance. Korean researchers have identified a critical degradation mechanism in lithium-ion batteries that occurs during the discharge process – not during charging as previously thought.

Battery health remains one of the top concerns for electric vehicle owners. While recent studies suggest batteries may degrade less than expected over time, this new research takes our understanding to another level by focusing on what happens when batteries discharge.

The science behind the discovery

The findings, published in Advanced Energy Materials, came from a research team at POSTECH’s Battery Engineering Department led by Professor Jihyun Hong, working alongside Sungkyunkwan University.

Their research uncovered something surprising – significant battery degradation happens not from overcharging, but during normal use when batteries are deeply discharged. Based on their findings, the researchers strongly recommend avoiding complete battery discharge to dramatically extend battery lifespan.

Until now, most battery preservation strategies focused on preventing overcharging. Yet batteries still failed under what seemed like normal operating conditions. This puzzle led the Korean team to investigate the discharge process – when you’re actually using the battery’s stored energy.

What happens during deep discharge?

The researchers identified a “quasi-conversion reaction” that occurs when lithium-ion batteries discharge below 3.0 volts. At this critical threshold, oxygen escapes from the cathode and combines with lithium to form lithium oxide (Li₂O). This compound then reacts with the electrolyte, generating gas and accelerating cell deterioration.

The team conducted tests using batteries with over 90% nickel content. Batteries prevented from fully discharging retained 73.4% of their capacity after 300 cycles. In stark contrast, batteries allowed to fully discharge preserved only 3.8% capacity after 250 cycles – a dramatic difference that highlights the importance of discharge management.

The nickel factor in modern EV batteries

Most electric vehicles today use lithium-ion batteries with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathodes. To reduce costs (cobalt currently trades at around $35,000 per ton in the US market), manufacturers have increased nickel content while minimizing expensive cobalt usage. Unfortunately, this cost-saving measure comes with a significant downside: shorter battery lifespan.

The research definitively showed that degradation intensifies in cathodes containing more than 90% nickel. Beyond capacity loss, batteries also exhibited swelling – a clear sign of internal damage – especially when discharged to near-empty.

Controlling discharge levels appears to be the key to extending battery life. During testing, deeply discharged batteries retained only 3.8% capacity after 250 cycles, while batteries with controlled discharge maintained 73.4% capacity after 300 cycles.

Real-world implications for EV owners

What does this mean for you if you own an electric vehicle? The research team recommends never completely depleting your battery to multiply its durability and reliability. (I’ve personally started keeping my EV above 20% charge after learning about this research – it’s not worth risking years of battery life for those few extra miles!)

This discovery has implications beyond just saving money on replacement batteries. Extending battery life directly impacts environmental sustainability through:

Reduced electronic waste from fewer discarded batteries

Better utilization of critical materials like nickel and lithium

Lower demand for new batteries and their associated manufacturing emissions

Enhanced stability for electric grids powered by solar and wind energy

By implementing the simple practice of avoiding deep discharge, electric vehicle owners might extend their battery life far beyond current expectations – up to 19 times longer according to the research.

Have you been letting your EV battery run down to empty? This research suggests it might be time to rethink that habit. A small change in how you manage your vehicle’s charge could translate to thousands of dollars saved and years added to your battery’s functional life.