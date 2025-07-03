Kia EV4: The electric vehicle with record-breaking range now arriving in the US

Ce que vous devez retenir The EV4 hatchback boasts an impressive range of 388 miles according to WLTP standards (expected to translate to approximately 350 miles by EPA estimates), making it the longest-range electric vehicle ever developed by the Korean manufacturer.

Kia’s most efficient electric car yet hits the American market

Kia has just introduced its first electric compact car to the market. The EV4 hatchback boasts an impressive range of 388 miles according to WLTP standards (expected to translate to approximately 350 miles by EPA estimates), making it the longest-range electric vehicle ever developed by the Korean manufacturer. This newcomer completes the EV4 lineup already available in sedan form and directly targets the heart of the American electric vehicle market.

The sedan version of the EV4 has already proven successful in South Korea, where it rose to the top of electric sedan sales in just its second month on the market. The manufacturer is now betting on this hatchback variant to attract American consumers who are increasingly interested in practical electric vehicles with substantial range.

Two battery options to meet different needs

Kia offers the EV4 hatchback with two lithium-ion battery options. The entry-level “Air” version can be equipped with either a 58.2 kWh pack providing about 273 miles of range, or an 81.4 kWh battery enabling the vehicle to reach the announced 388 miles. This latter configuration places the EV4 among the most efficient electric vehicles in its category.

The sportier “GT-Line” and “GT-Line S” trims are exclusively available with the larger battery, but display a slightly reduced range of 362 miles. This difference is explained by more energy-demanding equipment and larger wheels that impact aerodynamics.

Performance and fast charging capabilities

All versions of the EV4 hatchback share the same powertrain: an electric motor producing 201 horsepower (150 kW) and 209 lb-ft of torque. This rear-wheel-drive configuration allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds—respectable performance for a family-oriented electric compact.

Charging is one of this model’s strong points. On a 350 kW fast-charging station, the EV4 can recover 70% of its capacity in just 29 minutes for the smaller battery and 31 minutes for the larger one. These charging times place the Kia among the leading electric vehicles currently available.

Connected and spacious interior

The interior of the EV4 hatchback follows the aesthetic codes of Kia’s latest models. The dashboard integrates the ccNC (connected car Navigation Cockpit) system with two 12.3-inch screens arranged in a curved panoramic display. A third 5.3-inch touchscreen dedicated to climate control completes this technological package.

Kia also embraces artificial intelligence with the integration of ChatGPT in its voice assistant. Occupants can also enjoy unique entertainment modes such as “Rest mode” and “Theater mode,” transforming the vehicle into a genuine relaxation space.

The EV4 offers 15.4 cubic feet of trunk space with the seats up, measuring 14.5 feet long, 6.1 feet wide, and 4.9 feet tall. It’s built on the E-GMP platform shared with other Kia electric models and will be produced in Slovakia for global markets including the US.

Pricing structure

The Korean manufacturer positions its electric compact with prices starting at $41,500 for the Air version with the smaller battery. The long-range Air version climbs to $45,000, while the GT-Line and GT-Line S trims reach $47,200 and $52,500 respectively.

Trim level breakdown:

Air Standard Range: $41,500 – 273 miles range – 58.2 kWh battery

Air Long Range: $45,000 – 388 miles range – 81.4 kWh battery

GT-Line: $47,200 – 362 miles range – 81.4 kWh battery

GT-Line S: $52,500 – 362 miles range – 81.4 kWh battery

The first deliveries are expected for fall 2025 in the United States. Kia has also announced the upcoming arrival of a Fastback version, without revealing more details about this sportier variant. This EV4 hatchback enriches Kia’s electric lineup alongside the EV3, EV6, and EV9, demonstrating the manufacturer’s commitment to covering all market segments with high-performing, accessible zero-emission vehicles.

(And let’s be honest—with gas prices these days, that 388-mile range looks mighty attractive for road trip lovers who’ve been hesitant about making the electric switch!)