Isdera declares bankruptcy: A rare German supercar maker closes its doors

When a boutique automaker shuts down, it rarely makes headlines in the mainstream press. Yet for car enthusiasts, the loss of Isdera – an ultra-exclusive German supercar manufacturer that has filed for bankruptcy at the District Court in Saarbrücken – marks the end of an era that began over four decades ago.

You might not recognize the name, but this small German company has been hand-crafting extraordinary vehicles since 1982. Each Isdera automobile was a masterpiece of engineering – built to order, completely handmade, and produced in extremely limited numbers that made them true collector’s items.

A legacy built on vision and craftsmanship

Founded by engineer Eberhard Schulz in 1982, Isdera (which stands for “Engineering Company for Styling, Design and Racing” in German) emerged from Schulz’s earlier work with both Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. The company’s origin story is straight out of a car enthusiast’s dream: Schulz built his first prototype in his home garage, then boldly drove it to the headquarters of Porsche and Mercedes to secure employment.

His talent didn’t go unnoticed. After working at Porsche, Schulz collaborated with Mercedes-Benz on the CW311 concept – a supercar that Mercedes ultimately decided not to produce. Undeterred, Schulz established Isdera to bring his vision to life independently.

The iconic models that defined a brand

The Imperator 108i, which debuted in 1984, became Isdera’s first official model and one of its most iconic creations. This mid-engine supercar featured a Mercedes-supplied V8 engine that delivered breathtaking performance for its era. With a price tag of approximately $400,000 in today’s dollars, the Imperator embodied Isdera’s commitment to exclusivity.

What set Isdera vehicles apart wasn’t just their rarity but their distinctive design elements. The cars featured forward-thinking aerodynamic profiles, unusual details like roof-mounted mirrors, and the signature gull-wing doors that became the brand’s hallmark. Each vehicle was powered by high-performance engines sourced from Mercedes-Benz.

The quest for innovation

The most ambitious project from the brand was the Commendatore 112i – a supercar featuring a Mercedes V12 engine, six-speed manual transmission, active aerodynamics, and groundbreaking design. Only one was ever built, and it sold at auction in 2021 for a staggering $1.4 million, highlighting the collectible status these rare automobiles have achieved.

In 2018, the company launched the Commendatore GT, its final model. Breaking with tradition, this vehicle was fully electric and drew inspiration from classic models. The move represented a bold pivot toward the future of mobility, but it ultimately failed to generate enough sales to sustain the business.

The financial struggles behind the artistry

Maintaining a boutique automaker has always been challenging, even for a company with decades of experience. Isdera’s handcrafted approach meant each car took months to complete – a labor of love that didn’t translate to sustainable profits. Schulz himself reportedly acknowledged that each vehicle was “a work of passion rather than a profitable business venture.”

In recent years, the company was acquired by Chinese investors through the Xinghui Automotive Group, who attempted to revitalize the brand. They established a new design center in China and formed partnerships with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. Despite these efforts to inject fresh capital and expand into new markets, the financial challenges proved insurmountable.

The final chapter

The company has now officially declared insolvency before the District Court in Saarbrücken, with all employees being laid off. This marks the end of a small but significant chapter in automotive history – one built on the dream of creating extraordinary machines without compromise.

For collectors, the bankruptcy means Isdera vehicles are likely to increase in value, transforming from rare exotics to true automotive artifacts. The brand now joins the pantheon of cult manufacturers whose creations continue to capture the imagination of enthusiasts long after production has ceased.

(Did you ever spot one of these ultra-rare German supercars on American roads? I’m guessing probably not – they were about as common as finding a unicorn in your local parking lot.)

While major manufacturers dominate today’s automotive headlines with mass-market electric vehicles and autonomous technology, the closure of specialized firms like Isdera reminds us of a different automotive ethos – one where each vehicle wasn’t just transportation but an expression of its creator’s vision and its owner’s individuality.