Is your car color linked to your intelligence? Research suggests surprising connections

What if the color of your vehicle revealed more than just your taste? A fascinating study from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands has proposed an unexpected link between car color choices and cognitive abilities. This research combines color psychology with behavioral patterns, analyzing automotive color preferences to establish possible correlations with personality traits and intelligence levels.

While the findings aren’t definitive, they offer an interesting framework for thinking about how seemingly simple decisions might actually be influenced by deeper aspects of our minds. Let’s dive into what your car’s paint job might say about your brainpower.

Three colors that might signal lower cognitive scores

The Dutch research identified three specific colors that appeared more frequently among individuals with lower scores on intelligence tests: gray, brown, and yellow. Each color, according to researchers, carries specific connotations that might connect to certain mental or emotional patterns.

Gray: playing it too safe?

Gray ranks among the most popular automotive colors in the market, claiming about 19% of sales. It’s widely perceived as sober, elegant, and balanced—but also monotonous.

Groningen researchers suggest that “gray is safe, but also ‘boring,’ and indicates a lack of interest in standing out.” This color choice might be linked to a conservative attitude and risk aversion.

The neutrality of gray can be interpreted as a preference for predictability and safety which, while functional in many life areas, might limit one’s ability to think outside conventional boundaries. The study notes that “this color may restrict a person’s capacity for unconventional thinking.”

Brown: flying under the radar

Much less common than gray, brown represents just about 2% of cars sold. Despite its low market presence, this color also appears on the list of those associated with lower cognitive capacity. Researchers describe it as “a color that denotes caution, simplicity, and some resistance to change.”

Those who choose brown tend to be reserved, practical, and stability-oriented individuals. Yet, the study suggests this choice might reveal a lack of mental flexibility and creativity.

Brown is associated with those who prefer traditional solutions and avoid exploring new ideas. “They tend to have a more conservative approach, preferring traditional solutions rather than exploring new possibilities,” the experts state.

Yellow: surface-level attention-seeking

Unlike brown, yellow is a striking, energetic color. Still, its presence in the automotive fleet is even more marginal—only about 1% of cars sport this hue. Despite its visual intensity making it stand out, researchers point out that “it’s associated with superficial creativity.” In other words, it’s chosen to grab attention, but without a solid aesthetic foundation.

According to the study, yellow may be linked to anxiety or even mental fatigue. “This color can create stress in some people, which would affect their ability to think clearly and generate original ideas,” the authors conclude. Despite its association with youth and optimism, its psychological impact isn’t always positive in terms of intellectual performance.

Which colors correlate with higher intelligence?

In contrast to tones linked with lower cognitive ability, the research has also explored which colors are more common among those with elevated intellectual profiles. Results show a clear preference for colors like blue, red, and green.

Of these, blue has the strongest connection to intelligence. According to color psychology studies, this shade conveys rationality, tranquility, confidence, serenity, and peace. “It’s no coincidence that many companies include blue in their logos and authority figures frequently use it in their attire.”

White, meanwhile, is associated with clarity and honesty. It’s the color of medicine, education, and other sectors where transparency and objectivity are essential. Black, though often linked to mourning or solemnity, conveys leadership, authority, and security in professional contexts.

Can your car’s color really define you?

Colorimetry—the discipline that studies how colors impact human perception and behavior—has gained ground in fields like marketing, decoration, and product design. Brands don’t randomly select their color palettes; they know colors influence how consumers feel, act, and interpret what they see.

So it’s not entirely irrational that an emotional choice like car color might reflect certain traits of the driver’s personality. Still, the University of Groningen study itself emphasizes that these conclusions should be taken with caution.

Intelligence is a complex quality, multifaceted and shaped by numerous factors including education, environment, experiences, and culture. (And let’s be honest—sometimes we choose a car color simply because that’s what was available on the lot when we needed a new vehicle!)

This raises an interesting question: to what extent are our daily choices, such as picking a car color, rational, conscious, or smart? Next time you’re at a parking lot, take a look around—you might see the world of car colors in a whole new light.