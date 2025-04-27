Is the iconic Renault 17 making an electric comeback?

The Milan Design Week 2025 brought us many exciting automotive surprises, but one standout that captured our attention was an electric restomod of the Renault 17 – a classic coupe that takes us back several decades. This showcase might signal a new chapter for the French automaker’s revival strategy.

This prototype coupe model was crafted through a collaboration between Renault Design and the renowned design house Ora Ito. As you can see from the images, the result successfully bridges the gap between Renault’s glorious past and an almost dreamlike vision of the future. The 1970s aesthetic returns with neo-retro flair that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

A strategy of electric revivals

What has already happened with the legendary R5 (which will sell in the US market for approximately $30,000) and soon with the R4, might continue with this striking concept. These smart reimaginings make us look back on the past with pleasant nostalgia while potentially bringing fresh revenue to the company’s coffers.

The head of design at the French automaker, Laurens Van den Acker, put it perfectly when he said, “We want to revive legends, but also create new ones.” The Renault R17 electric restomod case seems to accomplish this brilliantly. The classic lines blend seamlessly with high technology and modern aesthetics.

Retro design meets future technology

While the prototype doesn’t represent the final form of a model we’ll necessarily see on the road, the message it sends is remarkably powerful. Why not have a similar philosophy EV circulating among us, in a category that really needs it? We would certainly appreciate anything that brings back emblematic vehicles from years past.

The original Renault 17 was a sporty coupe produced between 1971 and 1979, weighing around 2,200 pounds and offering up to 108 horsepower. This electric reimagining likely takes those proportions and updates them for modern sensibilities – think lightweight construction (probably around 3,000 pounds) with a significantly more powerful electric drivetrain that could deliver upwards of 200 horsepower for that instant EV torque response.

Neo-retro styling elements

Looking at this concept, you’ll notice how it maintains the distinctive silhouette of the original 17 while modernizing key details. The classic wedge shape remains, but with LED lighting technology that gives a contemporary twist to the iconic front fascia. Have you ever wondered how these designers manage to respect heritage while pushing boundaries? It’s a delicate balancing act that few manage to pull off.

The interior (which we can only glimpse in the available images) appears to follow the same philosophy – retaining the driver-focused cockpit layout but with modern digital displays and sustainable materials. Gone are the vinyl and plastics of the 70s, replaced with recycled fabrics and responsibly sourced trim elements.

Market potential in North America

For the American market, an electric Renault 17 would represent something truly unique. While retro-inspired EVs are starting to appear (just look at what Volkswagen and MINI are doing), none offer quite the distinctive French flair that a production version of this concept would bring. Priced competitively around $45,000-55,000, it could carve out an interesting niche for driving enthusiasts looking for something different from the mainstream EV offerings.

The original R17 was sold in limited numbers in the US during the 1970s, making it something of a rare collector’s item today. This electric revival could tap into both nostalgia from those who remember the original and curiosity from younger buyers seeking distinctive styling.

Part of a broader heritage strategy

This R17 concept fits perfectly within Renault’s broader strategy of leveraging its rich heritage to stand out in an increasingly crowded EV marketplace. By focusing on models with strong visual identity and emotional connection, Renault is aiming to differentiate itself from competitors focusing solely on range figures and acceleration times.

With the automotive world rapidly shifting toward electrification, brands are searching for ways to maintain their identity and emotional appeal. Renault seems to have found a compelling formula: take iconic designs from the past, preserve their character, but reimagine them with zero-emission powertrains and modern amenities.

Will we actually see an electric Renault 17 on American roads? That remains uncertain. But the concept shown at Milan Design Week 2025 demonstrates that the appetite for thoughtful, design-led electric vehicles continues to grow. And frankly, in a world of increasingly similar-looking EVs, we could use more distinctive offerings like this one.

The classic car world and EV enthusiasts don’t always see eye to eye (I’ve been caught in the middle of those heated debates more than once), but projects like this Renault 17 restomod might just be the perfect bridge between these communities. It respects automotive heritage while embracing the inevitable electric future.

Whether it makes it to production or remains a fascinating design study, this electric R17 reminds us that the shift to electric vehicles doesn’t have to mean abandoning the rich visual language and emotional connection that made us fall in love with cars in the first place.