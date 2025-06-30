Is the electric car truly winning the battle against automotive pollution?

Ce que vous devez retenir The average carbon footprint of an electric vehicle proves to be 32 to 47% lower than that of a hybrid or gasoline vehicle, depending on the climate scenario.

The key factor in this environmental superiority lies in the energy trajectory of the coming decades.

Your individual choice of an electric powertrain is thus part of a collective approach to transforming our modes of transportation.

With 12% of global greenhouse gas emissions attributed to passenger transportation, determining the least polluting vehicle has become a pressing question. A recent scientific study offers insights that may reshape your perception of eco-friendly powertrains. Unlike traditional analyses that provide only a snapshot, this research takes a forward-looking approach over 15-20 years—the average lifespan of a vehicle.

Road transport facing current climate challenges

Cars with internal combustion engines account for most of these polluting emissions. This reality is pushing manufacturers and governments to speed up the transition to lower-carbon alternatives. You’re probably wondering which automotive technology will effectively reduce the environmental impact of your daily travel.

What makes this new study unique is its methodology. Unlike previous research that evaluates environmental impact in the current energy context, the six researchers incorporated the foreseeable evolution of national electricity mixes. This temporal approach measures a vehicle’s actual carbon footprint throughout its lifecycle, not just at purchase.

Scientific methodology: 5,000 comparative scenarios analyzed

Scientists modeled 5,000 comparative cases incorporating various climate projections, ranging from 1.5°C to 3°C warming. This forward-looking lifecycle analysis objectively compares five types of powertrains: battery electric, plug-in hybrid, conventional hybrid, gasoline, and hydrogen.

The results reveal battery electric vehicles‘ clear dominance. In 100% of modeled scenarios, they show the lowest carbon footprint, both globally and regionally. Even in countries like India or China, where electricity production still heavily relies on coal, the environmental benefit becomes significant beyond 62,000 miles driven.

Carbon advantage confirmed: 32 to 47% fewer emissions

The average carbon footprint of an electric vehicle proves to be 32 to 47% lower than that of a hybrid or gasoline vehicle, depending on the climate scenario. This performance stems mainly from two factors: the superior energy efficiency of electric motors and the progressive decarbonization of global power grids.

Gasoline and hybrid engines remain dependent on fossil fuels, whose production chain remains highly emitting. Hydrogen, often presented as a future solution, fails to compete in this study. Its manufacturing remains very energy-intensive and still relies mostly on fossil sources, making the carbon footprint of fuel cell vehicles uncertain.

Evolution of the energy mix: the determining factor

The key factor in this environmental superiority lies in the energy trajectory of the coming decades. The scenarios incorporate planned climate policies, technological advances, and infrastructure changes. All forecast rapid electricity decarbonization through renewable energy development and the gradual abandonment of coal.

This evolution directly benefits electric vehicles, which see their environmental impact decrease over years of use. In contrast, liquid fuels maintain their polluting production chain, limiting the ecological gains of other powertrains.

Battery production: a challenge being resolved

Researchers nevertheless identify one area for improvement for electric cars: lithium-ion battery manufacturing still generates significant emissions in 2025. This initial “carbon debt” is quickly offset thanks to daily use that’s much cleaner than competing powertrains.

Technological and industrial progress allows us to anticipate a continuous reduction in this impact. The adoption of renewable energy in battery factories, increased use of recycled materials, and optimization of manufacturing processes all contribute to greening this key step. Some manufacturers already announce batteries produced with a carbon footprint reduced by 50% by 2030.

A robust but not isolated solution

This study positions the electric car as the most reliable option for reducing CO2 emissions from the automotive sector. Its environmental superiority is verified even in the most pessimistic scenarios, confirming the relevance of this technological choice for drivers concerned about their climate impact.

The authors remind us that the electric car is just one element of a broader strategy. The transition to sustainable mobility also requires rethinking our habits: reducing the number of vehicles per household, developing electrified public transport, encouraging soft mobility, and urban redesign promoting proximity. Your individual choice of an electric powertrain is thus part of a collective approach to transforming our modes of transportation.