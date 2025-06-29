Is BMW bringing back electric vehicles with range extenders?

Ce que vous devez retenir According to recent reports, the German automaker is developing a new electric vehicle with a range extender that could hit the market as early as 2026.

German media reports suggest BMW is working on a model called the iX5 REx – a version of their electric SUV equipped with a range extender.

BMW might be reviving a technology that many thought was on its way out. According to recent reports, the German automaker is developing a new electric vehicle with a range extender that could hit the market as early as 2026.

BMW’s flexible approach to electrification

While many car manufacturers overestimated consumer demand for all-electric vehicles, BMW seems to have played its cards right. The company offers a diverse lineup including gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric models. This strategy has paid off, with EVs now representing one in five BMW sales worldwide.

As BMW’s Chairman Olivier Zipse puts it, they have the right products in the market at the right time. This approach gives customers options based on their preferences and needs, rather than forcing them into all-electric mobility before they’re ready.

The return of the range extender

German media reports suggest BMW is working on a model called the iX5 REx – a version of their electric SUV equipped with a range extender. This setup could potentially offer a total range of around 620 miles, addressing one of the main concerns buyers have about going electric: range anxiety.

The range extender technology – which uses a small combustion engine to generate electricity when the battery runs low – isn’t new to BMW. They previously offered it on the i3, but discontinued it as battery technology improved. Now, it seems the concept is making a comeback.

A global strategy

If these reports prove accurate, the new range-extended electric vehicles would target markets in China, Europe, and North America. The timing makes sense – while some regions are pushing ahead with rapid electrification, others are showing resistance to abandoning combustion engines completely.

BMW isn’t alone in this approach. In the US market, Ram introduced the 1500 Ramcharger in 2023, and Jeep is reportedly developing a similar extended-range version of its large Wagoneer SUV. Meanwhile, in China, Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs) have seen a 50% increase in sales, with some models expected to make their way to Europe.

Hydrogen also in the pipeline

Range extenders aren’t the only alternative powertrain BMW is exploring. The company has confirmed plans for a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle by 2028, further diversifying its approach to future mobility.

This multi-technology strategy reflects BMW’s careful analysis of market trends and consumer needs. Rather than betting everything on battery electric vehicles, they’re keeping their options open – something that has served them well so far.

(It’s worth noting that this flexible approach is quite different from some competitors who’ve gone all-in on BEVs, only to scale back their ambitions as market adoption proved slower than expected.)

For drivers who like the idea of electric driving but aren’t ready to deal with charging infrastructure limitations, these upcoming BMW models with range extenders might offer the perfect middle ground – electric for daily use, with a backup for longer journeys.