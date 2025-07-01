Inside Ilia Topuria’s impressive car collection: From UFC champion to auto enthusiast

Ce que vous devez retenir At just 27 years old, the Spanish fighter of Georgian origin has made history in the octagon and built an enviable collection of cars ranging from daily drivers to exotic supercars.

The world of combat sports and luxury automobiles often overlap, with champions showcasing their success through impressive garages. Ilia Topuria, the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion after his knockout victory against Oliveira, has assembled a remarkable collection of high-performance vehicles that reflects both his fighting style and personal taste.

A champion’s garage: Topuria’s diverse automotive lineup

At just 27 years old, the Spanish fighter of Georgian origin has made history in the octagon and built an enviable collection of cars ranging from daily drivers to exotic supercars. Let’s take a closer look at what the UFC star keeps in his garage.

The track-focused beast: Porsche 911 GT3

Perhaps the most thrilling machine in Topuria’s collection is his Porsche 911 GT3 (992 generation). This automotive masterpiece stays true to Porsche’s purist approach with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing 502 horsepower. While not the most extreme 911 variant, it offers the perfect balance between raw performance and everyday usability.

The GT3 rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds—impressive numbers that mirror Topuria’s explosive fighting style. (You can almost imagine the fighter’s grin when pushing this machine through corners on a track day.)

The daily drivers: BMW 1 Series and Mercedes C-Class

Not everything in the champion’s garage screams excess. Topuria also owns more practical vehicles for everyday use. His BMW 1 Series represents the only rear-wheel-drive option in its segment when it was released, known for its dynamic handling and agile character.

The fighter also keeps a Mercedes C-Class in rotation—a more mainstream version from the mid-2010s that likely serves as his comfortable option for longer journeys. These choices show Topuria’s practical side, balancing flash with functionality.

The hot hatch: Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC

Stepping up the performance ladder, Topuria owns a Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC from the previous generation. This compact powerhouse packs a punch with its four-cylinder engine generating 375 horsepower, coupled with an automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels.

Think of it as the perfect middle ground in his collection—spicy enough for weekend fun but practical enough for daily use. Have you ever driven a hot hatch that feels like a scaled-down supercar? That’s exactly what this AMG delivers.

The electric contender: Porsche Taycan Turbo

Topuria’s embrace of electric mobility comes in the form of a Porsche Taycan, likely either the Turbo or Turbo S variant. With an electric powertrain delivering up to 670 horsepower (750 hp in the Turbo S), this silent assassin matches the fighter’s adaptability.

With a price tag north of $150,000, the Taycan represents Topuria’s forward-thinking approach to automotive excellence. Electric doesn’t mean boring—this car delivers supercar acceleration with luxury sedan comfort.

The crown jewel: Lamborghini Aventador Roadster S

The ultimate statement piece in Topuria’s collection is undoubtedly his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster S. This Italian exotic represents automotive excess in its purest form, featuring a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque sent to all four wheels.

Capable of blasting from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and reaching speeds up to 217 mph with the top down, this Lamborghini serves as the perfect victory lap vehicle for a champion fighter. (Something tells me Topuria doesn’t worry too much about fuel economy when taking this beast for a spin.)

The diversity in Topuria’s garage—from practical daily drivers to electric performance and exotic supercars—shows a genuine appreciation for different automotive experiences rather than just status symbols. Much like his fighting career, his car collection demonstrates both versatility and excellence.