Ever wondered what a $200 million annual salary can buy you in terms of automotive excellence? The Portuguese soccer legend has assembled one of the most spectacular car collections on the planet, featuring over 30 exotic vehicles that would make any gearhead weak at the knees.

The latest additions to an already insane garage

Just when you thought his collection couldn’t get any more exclusive, CR7 keeps adding new toys. His recent purchases include a Bentley Flying Spur worth over $275,000 and an absolutely bonkers Brabus G V12 900. This beast (yeah, that’s the only word for it) packs a twin-turbo V12 producing 900 horsepower – because apparently, a regular G-Wagon just wasn’t enough.

But wait, there’s more. The crown jewel of his recent acquisitions? A Ferrari Daytona SP3 valued at over $3.3 million. This masterpiece belongs to Ferrari’s exclusive Icona series and features a naturally aspirated V12 pumping out 840 horses. Only the most elite collectors can even get on the waiting list for one of these.

His newest ride is a Ferrari Purosangue, the Italian marque’s first-ever SUV. With a 6.5-liter V12 delivering 725 horsepower, it’s basically a rocket ship disguised as a family hauler. The price tag? A cool $400,000 before options (and you know he got ALL the options).

A garage worth more than most people’s neighborhoods

The soccer star’s collection reads like a who’s who of automotive royalty. Picture this: you walk into his Madrid garage and you’re greeted by a Bugatti Chiron ($3 million), casually parked next to a McLaren Senna ($1.1 million) and a Lamborghini Aventador ($400,000). That glossy black floor reflects millions of dollars worth of automotive art.

His Rolls-Royce collection alone could fund a small country’s budget. There’s the Phantom Drophead ($740,000), a Cullinan ($440,000), and a Dawn that was actually a gift. Speaking of gifts, the man receives cars like most of us get socks for Christmas.

The unicorns in the stable

Some cars in his collection are so rare, they’re basically automotive unicorns. Take the Bugatti Centodieci, for instance. He dropped $11.1 million on this hypercar to celebrate winning Serie A. Only 10 exist worldwide – hence the name, which means “110” in Italian.

Then there’s the Ferrari Monza SP2, limited to just 599 units globally and worth $1.76 million. It’s basically a street-legal Formula One car without a roof or windshield. Because who needs protection from the elements when you look that good?

Not just about the price tags

What’s interesting is that his collection isn’t all about mega-expensive hypercars. He’s got a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible ($44,000) that’s reportedly driven by family members, and several Mercedes-AMG models for daily driving duties. There’s even a practical Mercedes V-Class ($77,000) for family outings – because fitting five kids into a Bugatti isn’t exactly feasible.

The collection also includes performance SUVs like a Porsche Cayenne customized by Mansory, a Range Rover Sport SVR, and a Cadillac Escalade (another gift, naturally). These eight-seaters prove that even soccer superstars need practical transportation sometimes.

The complete lineup that’ll make you cry

His current and past collection includes automotive legends like the Ferrari 599 GTO, F12 tdf, McLaren MP4-12C, BMW XM Label, and multiple AMG models. During his Real Madrid days, he also enjoyed various Audi models including the R8, A8, and the brutally fast RS 6 Avant Performance.

Since starting his professional career in 2002, the 40-year-old athlete has owned more cars than most dealerships stock. Now playing in Saudi Arabia and earning astronomical wages, his collection will likely keep growing. After scoring over 900 career goals, he’s aiming for the 1,000 mark – and probably planning which hypercar to buy when he gets there.

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny the man has impeccable taste in automobiles. His garage represents the ultimate automotive dream, mixing raw performance machines with luxury cruisers and practical family haulers. It’s a collection that perfectly reflects someone who’s conquered the soccer world and now enjoys the finest things four wheels can offer.