Indestructible engines: 5 cars that can last over a million miles

As technology advances and becomes increasingly prevalent in modern vehicles, there’s something truly special about owning a car with an engine so reliable that it can surpass the million-mile mark. Having such a vehicle in your garage is like possessing a rare treasure that appreciates with time.

Reaching that million-mile milestone with newer vehicles seems more like a fantasy these days. While any internal combustion engine can theoretically run indefinitely if you’re willing to replace enough parts, achieving this feat seemed easier with older models. Many of these legendary vehicles are still cruising American highways today, living up to their indestructible reputation.

Several models have earned this fame, though it’s really their engines and transmissions that deserve the credit for reaching (or exceeding) the million-mile threshold. We’ve selected five vehicles capable of maxing out their odometers if they avoid major breakdowns in their propulsion systems.

Volkswagen Golf: The German engineering marvel

First on our list—and perhaps one of the most famous—is the Volkswagen Golf. Specifically, the fourth generation of this renowned German compact, which was sold between 1998 and 2006. These cars gained recognition for their sturdiness, longevity, and perfect balance between performance and fuel economy.

Their diesel engines, the popular TDIs that have powered so many Volkswagen Group vehicles (and still do), are known to withstand enormous workloads. The Golf merely showcases what these engines could accomplish, especially the world-famous 1.9 TDI.

This four-cylinder inline engine was available in the Golf IV with up to seven power levels: 68 hp (non-turbocharged SDI version), 90 hp, 100 hp, 110 hp, 115 hp, 130 hp, and 150 hp. Ever wonder why so many old Golfs still roam the streets? Now you know their secret.

Peugeot 406: French resilience

Another car famous for its million-mile capability is the Peugeot 406. This French sedan, also marketed as a station wagon and an elegant two-door coupe designed by Pininfarina, was sold between 1995 and 2004.

The 406 is renowned for its turbodiesel engines, which provided decent power suitable for this D-segment sedan while delivering exceptional fuel economy. In the second phase of the Peugeot 406 (2001-2004), HDi engines replaced the previous SD (naturally aspirated) and TD motors in the lineup.

Available in 2.0 and 2.2-liter displacements, the 406’s HDi engines offered 90 hp, 109 hp, and 136 hp, along with a remarkable ability to rack up miles without faltering. These French workhorses may not be common sights on American roads, but in Europe, high-mileage examples still command respect.

Mercedes E-Class: The luxury endurance champion

No ranking of indestructible cars capable of exceeding a million miles would be complete without the legendary Mercedes E-Class. We’re talking about the W211 generation—the third iteration of the German brand’s E-segment sedan, sold in sedan and wagon versions between 2002 and 2009.

While its predecessor, the W210, is also known for great reliability and longevity, the W211 might be more significant as the last E-Class that could regularly reach the million-mile mark. Among all its engines, the one powering the E320 CDI stands out—an inline six-cylinder 3.2-liter block producing 204 hp, paired with a five-speed automatic transmission.

A quick search of the used car market reveals numerous examples with several hundred thousand miles on their odometers. (I once saw one with 745,000 miles that still looked and drove like it had just rolled off the assembly line!)

Skoda Octavia: The unsung hero

Alongside the Volkswagen Golf IV, we have the Skoda Octavia. Specifically, the first generation (1U) of the well-known Czech D-segment sedan, which was also available as a station wagon and sold between 1997 and 2004. In many European countries, it became the preferred choice for taxi fleets for years.

Like the Golf, the Octavia uses the four-cylinder 1.9-liter diesel engines. It offered a naturally aspirated 68 hp variant and TDI versions with 90 hp and 110 hp that combined good performance with modest fuel consumption. These engines have proven to be some of the most durable powerplants ever made, with many examples still running strong after decades of service.

Think your car is holding up well? Some Octavias are still in commercial service with over 600,000 miles on their original engines.

Toyota Prius: The hybrid pioneer that keeps going

Closing our list—to the surprise of few—is the only car in this article that doesn’t use a diesel engine to reach the million-mile mark. In fact, it’s a hybrid: perhaps the most famous hybrid for being the first of its kind, the Toyota Prius.

Like the Octavia, the Prius was widely used as a taxi, especially in its third generation, which was sold between 2009 and 2015. Toyota’s hybrid has earned a reputation for being virtually indestructible, with a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter gasoline engine as the foundation of its propulsion system, complemented by an electric motor, a battery, and a CVT transmission.

This engineering masterpiece from Toyota demonstrates how hybrid technology, when properly executed, can deliver not just efficiency but extraordinary longevity. Many Prius taxis have exceeded 500,000 miles with minimal maintenance beyond routine services—a testament to Toyota’s legendary reliability.

Do you own one of these mechanical marvels? Or have you experienced a different model with impressive longevity? These automotive legends prove that with proper care, the right engine can indeed last a lifetime.