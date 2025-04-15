If you own one of these cars, beware – they burn through tires faster than others

Replacing tires is one of the most common maintenance tasks for vehicle owners, but did you know that certain models go through rubber at dramatically different rates? A recent study by a major tire service network has analyzed which cars need tire replacements most frequently, revealing some surprising patterns that might make owners of certain vehicles think twice about their driving habits.

The research, which tracked tire replacements across numerous service areas, shows that some popular models require new tires up to nine times more often than average. Let’s look at which vehicles are hardest on their rubber – is your car on the list?

Tesla Model 3: the ultimate tire destroyer

Taking the undisputed first place is the Tesla Model 3. According to the collected data, this popular electric sedan dominates the tire replacement index in 54 different regions, making it the most tire-hungry vehicle on the market by a significant margin.

To put this in perspective, the second-ranked vehicle, the Citroën Berlingo, tops the list in just 24 regions – less than half the Model 3’s count. In major metropolitan areas, the Model 3’s tire wear dominance is even more pronounced. For example, in one district, the maintenance index for this model reaches a value of 9.4, meaning it’s more than nine times more likely to need new tires than other models with similar presence in that area.

Why does the Model 3 eat through tires so quickly? A big part of the answer lies in its electric powertrain. EVs, and Teslas in particular, deliver instant torque to the wheels – great for quick acceleration but rough on rubber. This immediate power transfer creates higher friction between the tires and road surface. (And let’s be honest – many Tesla owners can’t resist testing that famous 0-60 acceleration now and then!)

Adding to the issue, the Model 3 was only available with all-wheel drive for certain periods, which also increases tire wear across all four corners.

Other models with excessive tire wear

The Citroën Berlingo takes second place on the list, leading tire replacements in 24 locations. Despite being a utility-focused commercial vehicle, its intensive use patterns and mechanical characteristics make it prone to wearing through tires faster than normal.

Third place goes to another Tesla model, the Model Y, which tops the charts in 16 regions. Following that is the Mercedes CLA, which appears as the car with the most tire changes in 9 areas, while the Volvo XC40 and BMW 4 Series both lead in 7 regions each.

The BMW 2 Series also makes the top 10, being the most frequently serviced model for tires in 5 zones. Rounding out the list are the Jaguar XE (4 zones), Kia Niro (3 zones), and Škoda Karoq (also 3 zones).

Brands with the highest tire wear rates

Looking at manufacturers rather than individual models, the study reveals that five brands account for 80% of the vehicles needing new tires more frequently than average:

Tesla: Leads in 70 areas with models at the top of the wear charts

Citroën: Tops 24 areas

BMW: Leads in 15 areas, with models like the 2 Series, 4 Series, and SUVs X1, X3, and X5

Mercedes: Dominates 14 areas

Volvo: Tops 13 areas

Tesla’s dominant presence in this ranking highlights how the technical characteristics of electric vehicles – especially their torque delivery and traction systems – play a decisive role in maintenance needs. As noted in the study: “the high torque figures of electric cars dramatically increases their tire consumption.”

Money, safety, and maintenance

The cost of changing tires can add up quickly. Beyond the direct hit to your wallet (with performance tires for some of these models easily running $200-300 each), there’s a direct impact on safety. Driving on worn tires significantly increases stopping distance, reduces grip (especially on wet surfaces), and compromises vehicle stability.

A director of communications at the tire service network emphasizes: “It’s always vital to remember that regardless of all the other safety features in a car, they all depend on the tires performing as expected.”

Five key maintenance tips to extend tire life

Want to get more miles from your tires, especially if you drive one of these models? The study offers these practical recommendations:

1. Maintain proper tire pressure according to your vehicle manufacturer’s specifications

2. Check and correct wheel alignment regularly

3. Rotate tires between axles every few thousand miles for even wear

4. Avoid sudden acceleration and hard braking, especially in models with high power or immediate torque delivery like EVs

5. Perform regular inspections to detect bulges, irregular wear patterns, or cuts

How often should you replace your tires?

As a general rule, experts recommend checking tire condition every 6,000 miles and replacing them around 25,000-30,000 miles, provided the wear hasn’t been more severe. However, these values can vary significantly depending on the car model, tire type, vehicle use, and driving style.

Do you own one of these tire-hungry cars? Have you noticed faster wear than expected? Your driving habits might be the difference between premature replacements and getting the full lifespan from your rubber.