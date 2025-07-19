I tested the Seat Ibiza 1.5 TSI FR and it’s clear: sporty can also be economical

Ce que vous devez retenir But under normal conditions, it purrs softly, the well-upholstered seats offer excellent support, the car handles with agility, and the Seat maintains great stability on the road.

The Seat Ibiza has been with us for over 40 years. Currently sharper and more refined than ever, it’s not just about looks – I’ve put it to the test to find out what this Spanish hot hatch is really made of.

A sporty heritage that keeps evolving

In summer 2024, the Seat Ibiza quietly celebrated its 40th birthday. Throughout four decades of production, this small Seat has always featured clever formulas, including versions with “Porsche engines” in its early days. The Ibiza has consistently been regarded as the Volkswagen Polo’s more affordable and quicker cousin.

To discover what the current generation Ibiza is capable of, I tested the model with the 1.5 TSI engine in the top-tier “FR” trim level. With some test-relevant extras, the price tag just slightly exceeds $30,000. Worth noting: in its base version with 95 HP and manual transmission, the Ibiza costs about $10,000 less. The FR version I tested might seem a bit pricey for this category, but it delivers genuine sporty sensations in return.

Engine and performance that impress

Seat pairs the largest engine exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine sends 150 HP and 184 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. With this output, the compact car feels totally capable: it starts with agility, reaches 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, accelerates forcefully, and tops out at 134 mph.

The FR trim comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. Our test car even featured optional 18-inch wheels, which don’t really suit the Ibiza well. Bumps, like manhole cover edges, are clearly felt inside as small jolts. (I’d stick with the standard wheels if comfort is a priority.)

Handling and fuel economy

One thing that didn’t win me over is that when revving up, the gasoline engine becomes noticeably audible and even somewhat boomy. But under normal conditions, it purrs softly, the well-upholstered seats offer excellent support, the car handles with agility, and the Seat maintains great stability on the road.

The fuel economy fits the bill too: with smooth driving, the Ibiza can maintain around 47 mpg, which is perfectly fine for a fully equipped compact car. Have you ever thought a sporty car could be this efficient?

Interior space and practicality

Despite the small rear doors (the Ibiza always comes as a five-door), access to the car is reasonably good, though legroom in the back is limited with a wheelbase of 100.8 inches.

On the plus side, the trunk is very usable, the rear seat backrests fold flat easily, allowing the Ibiza to load up to 41.1 cubic feet, with a notable minimum load capacity of 1,126 pounds.

The dashboard has a pleasantly “analog” design, with its own control panel featuring physical buttons for the climate control. The main (touch) screen contains the usual functions (the graphically represented driving assistance is excellent) and control levels (I’m not a fan of the touch-sensitive volume control).

Decision factors when considering purchase

The Ibiza is a classic compact car in the “superior” category. The car has very balanced and nimble handling, good equipment, and can be completed with safety and multimedia technologies. Thanks to the “FR” engine, it’s also quick.

If you’re looking for a hot hatch that won’t break the bank at the pump, this might be your ideal match. The Ibiza delivers that rare combination of driving fun and everyday practicality that’s getting harder to find in today’s market.

What stands out

The good: Design, equipment, finishes, energetic yet fuel-efficient engine, agile handling.

The not-so-good: The price of the FR version is higher than expected for this segment.