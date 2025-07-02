I tested the Livan X6 Pro and I’m convinced: “There’s no cheaper SUV with this size and equipment”

Ce que vous devez retenir Step inside the X6 Pro and you’ll find keyless entry and start – a nice touch that sets the tone for an interior that makes a good first impression.

In Comfort, the steering is very light, the transmission shifts up early, and the car invites a relaxed driving style.

It’s stable in fast corners and agile and quiet in the city, but in tight corners, the front end tends to understeer.

Looking for a compact SUV that won’t break the bank? The Livan X6 Pro might be the answer. This Chinese-made vehicle stands out primarily for its price point: starting at just $26,995. After spending time behind the wheel, I can confidently say there’s nothing cheaper on the market offering this combination of interior space and exterior dimensions. Let’s dive into what makes this budget-friendly SUV worth considering.

First impressions: Familiar styling with modern touches

The Livan X6 Pro isn’t a new smartphone (despite what the name might suggest) – it’s a compact SUV with dimensions perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. Measuring 178 inches long and 67.7 inches tall, it competes directly in the family car segment. Only one trim level is available at $26,995, so you won’t need to stress over engine choices.

Design-wise, it plays it safe with a conservative grille, sharp LED headlights (standard), and 18-inch two-tone wheels that complement the overall look. The rear features a “Skyline” light signature with an LED strip connecting the taillights, decorative exhaust tips (not functional), a spoiler with third brake light, shark fin antenna, and roof rails.

Inside: Capable but with room for improvement

Step inside the X6 Pro and you’ll find keyless entry and start – a nice touch that sets the tone for an interior that makes a good first impression. The two-tone seats feature ergonomic design, decent foam density, and heating (the driver’s seat has six-way electric adjustment, while the passenger seat is manually adjusted).

There are areas that need work, though. The driving position is limited by a steering wheel that only adjusts for height, not reach. Some materials feel budget-grade (like certain plastics and the interior rearview mirror). The dashboard houses three floating screens: dual 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and multimedia, plus a 4.2-inch auxiliary screen for climate controls. While the setup looks modern, that third screen sits too far from the driver, making it awkward to operate while driving.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? Not built-in yet, but Livan provides an adapter to enable wireless connectivity as a workaround.

Space and practicality

Space is a strong point for the X6 Pro. There’s room for everyone, though the middle seat in the back row is narrower and less comfortable than the outer positions (a common issue among competitors). The trunk offers 12.7 cubic feet of space, expandable to 42.4 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

Under the hood: A solid gasoline engine

The Livan X6 Pro is powered by a 1.5-liter TGDI engine producing 174 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque. This “Thor PowerGen” engine was jointly developed by Geely and Volvo. It features an aluminum block, turbocharger, direct injection, and delivers maximum torque from just 2,000 rpm. The engine pairs with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission with dual clutch that shifts in just 0.2 seconds.

Performance figures include 0-60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a top speed of 118 mph, and an official fuel economy rating of 34.6 mpg. In real-world testing, I saw closer to 28.7 mpg.

Driving experience: Comfort over sportiness

Behind the wheel, the Livan X6 Pro doesn’t surprise but gets the job done. It offers three driving modes: Eco, Comfort, and Sport. In Comfort, the steering is very light, the transmission shifts up early, and the car invites a relaxed driving style. In Sport mode, everything firms up, gears shift later, and the car feels more alive while the ambient lighting turns red.

The steering remains overly assisted with little feedback. This isn’t a car for spirited driving – the MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension absorb bumps well but don’t control body roll effectively. It’s stable in fast corners and agile and quiet in the city, but in tight corners, the front end tends to understeer.

You’ll have a better time with a more relaxed pace, enjoying the standard equipment that includes the triple screen setup, panoramic roof, heated seats, automatic climate control, backup camera, keyless entry, driver fatigue alert, and more.

Price and competition

The Livan X6 Pro costs $26,995 financed or $28,995 cash, with a 5-year/62,000-mile warranty. Its main rivals include the MG HS, Jaecoo 7, Omoda 5, and Dacia Bigster (though not all are available in the US market).

Final verdict

The Livan X6 Pro knows exactly what it is: a budget-friendly compact SUV that doesn’t aim for premium materials or dynamic handling. It handles those aspects modestly. Where it truly shines is price – there’s simply no competitor offering this much car for under $27,000. If you’re looking for maximum value in the compact SUV segment, this newcomer deserves your attention.