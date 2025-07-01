I tested the Ebro S700: the SUV that turns heads on the street

Ce que vous devez retenir The S700 sits at the heart of the Ebro lineupThis S700 was the first of a new range that now also includes the larger Ebro S800 with up to seven seats and the recently arrived Ebro S400 that competes with models like the Ford EcoSport or Chevy Trax.

The Ebro S700 has made a strong entrance into the market, and I’m here to tell you everything about the measurements, interior, and trunk space of this eye-catching SUV.

While a plug-in hybrid variant is now available, I wanted to make my first test drive with the 1.6 Turbo gasoline engine. After a week driving around on city streets behind the wheel of this Chinese-engineered SUV that’s finished in American assembly plants, I’ve gathered my thoughts on what works well and what could use some fine-tuning.

First, an interesting observation: I haven’t had so many people ask me about a car on the street in ages. This kind of attention usually happens with supercars or rare, flashy models… but not with a mainstream vehicle priced around $32,000. The nostalgia factor is strong here, as many folks remember having an Ebro or knowing someone who did.

The anticipation surrounding this brand is at its peak. Although Ebro in its new phase falls under the Chery group with Chinese origins, it doesn’t spark the same excitement as other brands from that automotive giant like Omoda or Jaecoo. These latter two have names that weren’t previously known and lack the heritage that Ebro carries.

Ebro’s history dates back to 1954 when its first vehicles rolled out as off-roaders. Its market evolution had ups and downs, eventually specializing in other sectors (buses, vans) and disappearing as an option if you were looking for a passenger car. Until last year, when with Chinese capital and an American plant at its disposal for the final assembly phase, it embarked on a new commercial journey.

This S700 was the first of a new range that now also includes the larger Ebro S800 with up to seven seats and the recently arrived Ebro S400 that competes with models like the Ford EcoSport or Chevy Trax. Regarding engines, all started with gasoline options, all now have plug-in hybrids, and almost all will have fully electric variants in the future.

Let’s focus on the model in this test: an S700 hiding a familiar 1.6-liter gasoline engine under the hood. I say familiar because it’s been on the market for several years and its reliability is well-established. It’s a four-cylinder block paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that perfectly matches the car’s highway cruising philosophy.

This is a model with a calm character that prioritizes virtues like silence and absence of vibrations over more aggressive features like seat-pinning acceleration. This Ebro smoothly and progressively revs up to 5,000 rpm without jerks or harshness. This pattern repeats both in the city and on the highway.

The car moves with ease thanks to its modest weight of 3,512 pounds, making the 147 HP more than adequate for the model. What convinced me less—and is the first detail to polish that I mentioned in the title—is the fuel consumption if you’re heavy on the accelerator. Under relaxed driving conditions, it stays around 33 mpg, a good figure, but if you demand more, it goes below 29 mpg.

Here are some aspects that need refinement

In terms of handling, the S700 is as comfortable as they come, and in this aspect, it has nothing to envy from established European or Korean rivals. In fact, I found it more comfortable and better insulated than some of them. It’s designed for travel, so don’t expect sporty handling in curves; even in city roundabouts, it quickly shows its tendency to understeer.

What you can ask for is space in a simple, well-utilized cabin. Simple because the dashboard consists of just two digital screens. These are two 12.3-inch screens that impress upon entering with a truly modern dashboard, though some plastics might seem somewhat basic. It has touch controls for climate control, although they could be more intuitive.

This would be another detail to improve because while the quality of the adjustments is good, some plastics could look more premium and, above all, with some improved usability functions, it would be a well-rounded car. For example, the camera system activates too early, and if you arrive at a roundabout with Android Auto on to get directions, the guidance instruction disappears. And the parking assistant appears. The navigation between menus could also be less cumbersome, or exiting Android Auto while driving, which requires several steps.

Another aspect you might change, although this is quite subjective, is the proliferation of sounds inside. There’s a sound when you open the car, when you exceed the speed limit, when the steering wheel attention sensor detects a loss of attention… (which is good, but too sensitive). On the flip side, the turn signal doesn’t make a sound, and you might leave it on.

Price of the new Ebro S700

These are the details to refine in a car that offers an outstanding value for money, comfortable dynamics, and five real seats inside. Plus, the trunk reveals a very notable capacity, ranging between 17.7 and 46.1 cubic feet. The rear backrests fold down in a very simple maneuver, and, for example, loading a bike without removing the wheels is easy.

The advantages of reaching 14.9 feet in length, a figure that allows it to compete with the Mazda CX-5 or Kia Sportage with a clear advantage: the price. Because you can get an Ebro S700 with this 147 HP 1.6 engine for $32,990. None of its competitors, whether American, Korean, or Japanese, will reach that price point.