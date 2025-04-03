Hyundai Teases New Electric SUV: Is the Ioniq Family Expanding?

Hyundai has released intriguing teaser images of a brand new electric vehicle set to be unveiled at the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Auto Show (April 23 – May 2). The mysterious new model appears to signal an expansion of the automaker’s growing electric lineup and might just represent the next addition to the successful Ioniq family.

A smaller electric SUV joins the ranks

The Korean automaker has been steadily building its electric vehicle portfolio alongside sister brand Kia, with both companies developing complementary models to maximize their global market presence. This latest teaser suggests Hyundai is ready to unveil what many industry insiders believe could be a compact electric crossover positioned below the Ioniq 5 in both size and price point.

Based on the limited glimpses provided in the teaser images, this new electric SUV would sit at the more accessible end of Hyundai’s electric range (with the exception of the smaller Hyundai Inster, which doesn’t carry the Ioniq badge). The timing aligns perfectly with Hyundai’s aggressive electrification strategy as they push toward higher sales targets for 2025.

What the teasers reveal

Hyundai has shared two tantalizing images of the upcoming vehicle. The first showcases the rear lighting signature—a horizontal light bar that spans the entire width of the vehicle, following a design trend that’s become increasingly popular across the automotive industry. Despite being partially concealed by test vehicle camouflage, the distinctive lighting element hints at a modern, tech-forward aesthetic.

The second, more revealing image shows the mystery EV drifting through snow, suggesting all-wheel-drive capability. While still heavily disguised, we can make out several key design elements: horizontally-oriented headlights, a front bumper with a large air intake, and roof rails—all pointing to a compact crossover body style with an adventure-ready stance.

What’s in a name?

Korean media sources suggest this new model might carry the Ioniq 4 designation, though some speculate it could be named Ioniq 3 instead. This naming consideration stems from cultural sensitivities—the number 4 is often avoided in Chinese and South Korean markets due to its negative associations.

Internal company documents reportedly refer to the project under the code “OE”—and industry watchers note that all Ioniq models feature the letter “E” as the second character in their internal identification codes, lending credibility to theories this will indeed join the Ioniq lineup.

Technical expectations

While Hyundai hasn’t disclosed any technical specifications yet, we can make some educated guesses based on the company’s existing electric vehicle architecture. The new model likely shares its platform with Kia’s well-received EV3, another compact electric crossover that has proven quite successful in its initial markets.

If it follows Kia’s formula, we might expect a 150 kW (204 horsepower) electric motor similar to what powers both the Kia EV3 and EV4. Battery options could mirror those offerings as well, with potential capacities of 58.2 kWh and 81.4 kWh. These configurations have enabled impressive range figures in Kia’s models—over 370 miles on a single charge for the EV3 and approximately 366 miles for the larger EV4.

(Let’s be real—range anxiety remains one of the biggest hurdles for EV adoption, so these numbers would be a big deal if they translate to the new Hyundai model.)

Market strategy and timeline

The decision to unveil this new electric model at the Shanghai Auto Show raises questions about Hyundai’s market strategy. It’s still unclear whether this vehicle will be sold globally or if its availability might be limited to specific regions like China.

This launch represents just one part of Hyundai’s broader product offensive for 2025-2026. Looking ahead to next year, the company has announced plans to introduce three additional models, including both pure electric vehicles and range-extended options. These moves align with Hyundai’s sales target of 80,000 to 100,000 units in international markets for the current year.

The timing couldn’t be better, as more buyers are making the switch to electric vehicles and looking for options that combine affordability with practical range numbers. A compact electric SUV with Hyundai’s design language and technology at a lower price point than the Ioniq 5 could be exactly what many consumers are waiting for.

Have you been holding out for a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from a mainstream brand? This might be your answer. More details about this possible new addition to the Ioniq family will emerge as we approach the opening of the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

What do you think—will this be the electric SUV that finally makes you consider making the switch from gas?