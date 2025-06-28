Hyundai takes the lead after grueling first leg of EKO Acropolis Rally

Ce que vous devez retenir The festive atmosphere at Zappeio quickly gave way to the harsh reality of Greek special stages as WRC competitors faced a true test of endurance during the first day of the EKO Acropolis Rally.

Friday’s action evolved into an authentic Acropolis marathon – a brutal challenge for both drivers and machines that brought back memories of the rally’s legendary past. Starting from Loutraki and finishing in Lamia, the day demanded much more than raw speed from competitors. Strategic thinking, tactical decisions, and experience proved key factors on a day where flat tires were almost unavoidable for most crews.

Hyundai dominates as tires become deciding factor

Very few drivers emerged unscathed from the six extremely demanding special stages. Ott Tanak, despite expressing concerns about his Hyundai i20 N Rally1’s handling on tight sections, made significant improvements during the afternoon runs and finished the day in the top position.

Just 3.5 seconds behind him is his Hyundai Motorsport teammate Adrien Fourmaux, who perfectly capitalized on his starting position to overtake eight-time World Champion Sebastien Ogier.

Ogier delivered an impressive performance in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – starting second on the road yet managing to set top times throughout the day. He remains firmly in contention for victory, trailing the leader by only 17 seconds.

In contrast, Elfyn Evans, who opened the road, was significantly affected by the sweeping conditions and sits fourth – a result considered satisfactory given the circumstances. Gregoire Munster (Ford Puma Rally1, M-Sport Ford) completes the top five after maintaining a steady pace, avoiding mistakes, and being rewarded for his consistent approach.

Punctures shake up the standings

Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanpera, both from Toyota Gazoo Racing, each suffered a flat tire, losing approximately two minutes each and dropping valuable positions in the standings. However, the day’s bad luck award undoubtedly belongs to Thierry Neuville, who experienced two punctures during the day in his Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

The WRC2 category didn’t escape unaffected. The rough special stages put immense pressure on the crews, with tire damage playing a decisive role. Oliver Solberg (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) managed to combine pace and consistency to lead the category. Kajetan Kajetanowicz (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) and Gus Greensmith (Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo) follow close behind, separated by just 3 seconds.

In the JWRC, Ali Turkkan dominated the first four special stages of the day, but Sweden’s Mille Johansson fought back in the final two tests. Their battle is expected to intensify tomorrow.

On the Greek front, Iordanis Serderidis (Ford Puma Rally1) leads the way, making the most of his car’s capabilities. Giannis Plagos with Christos Kouzionis follow in second place in their first appearance with a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo, while Karanikolaas-Kakavas hold third position in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s challenges

Saturday’s leg features strong elements from the past, with special stages in Pavliani, Karoutes, and Inochori. The connection to Acropolis rallies of bygone eras is evident, and the message is clear: no competitor can feel safe until they reach the finish ramp.

The rough Greek roads have already claimed several victims, and with more challenging stages ahead, teams will need to balance speed with preservation if they hope to secure a strong result in one of the WRC’s most demanding events. (I’ve covered so many rallies, but the Acropolis always delivers that special kind of drama!)