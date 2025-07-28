Hyundai scores big: Ioniq 5 and Santa Fe win prestigious Autotrader awards

Ce que vous devez retenir In a remarkable achievement that highlights its growing dominance in both electric and family vehicle segments, Hyundai Motor Company has secured a double victory at the prestigious Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards.

By excelling in both the cutting-edge electric vehicle space with the Ioniq 5 and the practical family SUV category with the Santa Fe, Hyundai demonstrates its ability to meet varied consumer needs.

Both models have seen strong demand in the American market, with the Ioniq 5 helping Hyundai achieve record electric vehicle sales and the Santa Fe maintaining its position as a cornerstone of the brand’s SUV lineup.

In a remarkable achievement that highlights its growing dominance in both electric and family vehicle segments, Hyundai Motor Company has secured a double victory at the prestigious Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards. The futuristic Ioniq 5 electric vehicle claimed the title of Best Car for City Drivers, while the completely redesigned Santa Fe took home the award for Best 7-Seater.

Awards that truly matter to drivers

What makes these accolades stand out from typical industry awards is their unique selection process. The Drivers’ Choice Awards (previously known as the Autotrader New Car Awards) are determined by the people whose opinions carry the most weight – actual car owners. This year’s results reflect the authentic experiences of more than 225,000 vehicle owners who participated in an extensive online survey.

These everyday drivers evaluated their vehicles based on 16 different criteria, including performance, reliability, design appeal, and operating costs. They also rated their overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend their vehicles to others, providing a genuine picture of real-world ownership.

Ioniq 5: mastering the urban landscape

The Ioniq 5 continues to collect accolades since its launch, with this latest recognition confirming its status as an ideal urban mobility solution. Starting at $41,450 in the US market, this electric crossover has won over city dwellers with its distinctive retro-futuristic design, impressive range of up to 303 miles, and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Urban drivers have been drawn to the Ioniq 5’s compact exterior dimensions paired with its surprisingly spacious interior – a benefit of its dedicated electric vehicle platform. The flat floor and flexible seating arrangements create a living space-like atmosphere that transforms how people experience city driving.

(I’ve personally seen how the Ioniq 5 turns heads in downtown areas – it has that rare quality of looking both vintage and from the future at the same time.)

City-friendly features that stand out

Survey respondents highlighted several urban-focused attributes that helped the Ioniq 5 secure its victory:

– The vehicle’s tight turning radius and responsive handling make navigating narrow city streets effortless

– Its regenerative braking system is perfect for stop-and-go traffic

– Advanced driver assistance features reduce stress in congested environments

– The ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at compatible stations

Santa Fe: redefining family transportation

The all-new Santa Fe, starting at $34,950 in the US, impressed owners with its bold, squared-off design that departs from its predecessor’s more rounded appearance. This fourth-generation model has been completely reimagined while maintaining the practical features that have made it a favorite among families.

Winning the Best 7-Seater category demonstrates how the Santa Fe has evolved to meet the demands of modern families. The third-row seating now accommodates adult passengers more comfortably, while thoughtful interior features like multiple USB ports, separate climate controls, and abundant storage solutions address real-world family needs.

Family-focused excellence

Survey participants praised the Santa Fe for striking an ideal balance between:

– Comfort and practicality with premium materials that stand up to daily family use

– Power and efficiency with engine options including a 2.5L turbocharged powerplant producing 277 horsepower

– Safety and technology with comprehensive driver assistance features standard across the lineup

– Value and luxury with upscale amenities at competitive price points

The Santa Fe’s recognition reflects how it has managed to combine rugged capability with refined comfort – a combination that resonates with families who need versatility without compromise.

What this means for Hyundai

This double win reinforces Hyundai’s strategic positioning across diverse market segments. By excelling in both the cutting-edge electric vehicle space with the Ioniq 5 and the practical family SUV category with the Santa Fe, Hyundai demonstrates its ability to meet varied consumer needs.

Do these awards translate to real-world sales success? The numbers suggest they do. Both models have seen strong demand in the American market, with the Ioniq 5 helping Hyundai achieve record electric vehicle sales and the Santa Fe maintaining its position as a cornerstone of the brand’s SUV lineup.

As automotive preferences evolve and electrification gains momentum, Hyundai’s dual success story provides a glimpse into how traditional automakers can effectively bridge the transition between conventional and electric vehicles while keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront.