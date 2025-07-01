Hyundai Ioniq 9: good news on pricing for this maxed-out electric SUV

Ce que vous devez retenir The Korean manufacturer is clearly positioning this model at the top of its electric lineup, hence the number 9 crowning the Ioniq range.

Size and configurations: room for the whole family

Looking for a family-friendly electric SUV that can carry seven passengers without sacrificing range? The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is making its market debut with features that might shake up the premium competition. With its massive dimensions and 110.3 kWh battery, this new Korean entrant clearly aims to challenge the BMW iX and Volvo EX90.

The Ioniq 9 doesn’t do things by halves, measuring an impressive 16.6 feet in length. This imposing silhouette hides an interior designed with large families in mind, offering seven seats as standard across all trim levels. The Korean manufacturer is clearly positioning this model at the top of its electric lineup, hence the number 9 crowning the Ioniq range.

Three powertrain options are available depending on your needs and budget. The entry-level version keeps things simple with a rear-wheel drive configuration producing 218 horsepower. The two other variants adopt the HTRAC all-wheel drive system with a motor on each axle: 307 horsepower for the mid-range version and 428 horsepower for the Performance variant that promises a more athletic driving experience despite the vehicle’s size.

Range and charging: 800V architecture makes the difference

Regardless of the chosen powertrain, all Ioniq 9 models pack the same 110.3 kWh battery. This generous capacity delivers ranges between 373 and 385 miles according to the WLTP cycle. Not surprisingly, the 218 horsepower rear-wheel drive version leads the pack with the best range of 385 miles.

The Ioniq 9’s major advantage lies in its 800-volt architecture that enables ultra-fast charging. The manufacturer claims a 10-80% charge in just 24 minutes on compatible stations. This technical achievement comes with practical features like the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function that transforms your SUV into a mobile power generator, and a standard heat pump to optimize range in cold weather.

Equipment by trim level: from generous to luxurious

Hyundai offers three trim levels that progressively move upmarket. The Creative version, despite being the entry-level option, is already well-equipped:

– Seven-seat configuration with easy access

– Full driver assistance: highway semi-autonomous driving, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring

– Daily comfort: hands-free access, wireless charger, three-zone automatic climate control

– Onboard technology: dual 12.3-inch screens for instrumentation and navigation

– Practical features: hands-free power tailgate, heated seats, 19-inch wheels

The Executive and Calligraphy trims enhance this package with more premium elements like head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, Bose 14-speaker audio system, or Nappa leather upholstery on the top-of-the-line version.

Pricing structure: aggressive positioning against the competition

The Ioniq 9 starts at $69,900 for the Creative rear-wheel drive version. While this sum may seem substantial, it proves competitive in the world of full-size electric SUVs. The comparison with the Kia EV9, the Ioniq 9’s technical cousin, is telling: the latter starts at $78,000 with a range that’s 35 miles shorter.

Against premium European references, the price gap becomes significant. The BMW iX is priced from $88,600, while the Volvo EX90 crosses the $89,500 threshold. This aggressive pricing strategy could allow the Korean manufacturer to win over customers attracted by the idea of acquiring a seven-seat electric SUV without paying the premium prices of German or Swedish luxury brands.

With this positioning, Hyundai is betting on a very attractive equipment-price-range ratio. The gamble seems logical: offer a credible alternative to large families who want to switch to electric without stretching their budget to the level required by traditional premium manufacturers.

(And let’s be real—who doesn’t appreciate saving twenty grand while still getting all the fancy features and space for the kids, soccer gear, and the occasional impulse buy from Costco?)