Hyundai bets on Elexio: The electric SUV that might soon hit American roads

The Korean manufacturer Hyundai is preparing a major offensive in the Chinese market with its new electric SUV, the Elexio. Presented as the local version of the IONIQ 5, this vehicle might foreshadow future technological developments that could soon arrive in the United States. Chinese authorities have just published new technical information that reveals Hyundai’s electric ambitions.

E-GMP platform and 800V architecture: The technical foundation of the Elexio

The Hyundai Elexio is built on the proven E-GMP platform already used in the IONIQ range. This architecture allows the SUV to integrate a highly efficient 800-volt charging system, capable of taking the battery from 30% to 80% in just 27 minutes. This technical achievement places the vehicle among the leading electric SUVs in terms of charging speed.

The dimensions of the Elexio make it a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y, measuring 181.7 inches in length, 73.8 inches in width, and 65.9 inches in height. Hyundai has clearly optimized the interior space while maintaining reasonable dimensions for easy urban maneuvering. This size allows the Korean manufacturer to target the compact electric SUV segment, which is highly sought after by American families.

Powertrain and performance: Two configurations available

Hyundai offers two powertrain variants to meet different customer needs. The rear-wheel-drive version develops a maximum power of 214 horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive version combines two motors to reach a total of 312 horsepower.

This range strategy allows Hyundai to cover a broad spectrum of uses, from urban drivers concerned with range to enthusiasts looking for dynamic driving performance. The all-wheel-drive system also provides a definite advantage in challenging driving conditions, which is valuable on American roads during winter months.

LFP battery and range: The partnership with BYD

Hyundai’s choice to partner with BYD FinDream for the supply of LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries reflects the evolution of the market. This technology, known for its thermal stability and longevity, now powers many electric vehicles. LFP batteries offer a longer lifespan than traditional lithium-ion batteries, with less degradation over charging cycles.

The announced range of approximately 435 miles according to the Chinese CLTC cycle positions the Elexio among the most enduring electric SUVs on the market. It should be noted that this measurement cycle tends to be more optimistic than the EPA protocol used in the US, but the actual range should still exceed 300 miles under American driving conditions.

Key specifications:

– Single-motor version: 214 hp, rear-wheel drive

– Dual-motor version: 312 hp, all-wheel drive

– 800V architecture

– 30-80% charging time: approximately 20 minutes

Pricing strategy and market positioning

With a starting price announced at around $18,500 in China, the Elexio adopts an aggressive strategy to compete with local manufacturers. This price, although adapted to the Chinese market, provides an indication of Hyundai’s pricing ambitions. In the United States, we can expect a higher positioning, probably starting around $35,000-$40,000, but which could remain competitive against segment benchmarks like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The charging compatibility certification obtained by the vehicle, tested on more than 500 charging stations with a 100% success rate, demonstrates the technical maturity of the project. This Chinese certification prefigures the tests the vehicle will need to pass if it arrives on the American market, where charging system interoperability remains a major issue.

Prospects for arrival on the American market

The development of the Elexio is part of Hyundai’s global strategy to catch up with Chinese manufacturers. The Korean group is counting on this offensive to regain market share lost in recent years. The technologies developed for this model could quickly be adapted to American requirements.

American drivers can expect to see some of the Elexio’s innovations in the next generations of IONIQ. The E-GMP platform continues to evolve, and improvements made in China will naturally benefit other markets. The launch planned for the third quarter of 2025 in China will serve as a real-world test before a possible international expansion to North America.

(With the Inflation Reduction Act providing tax incentives for electric vehicles, the timing might be perfect for Hyundai to introduce this model to the US market—assuming they can navigate the domestic manufacturing requirements.)