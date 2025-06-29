Huawei shocks everyone with 1,864 miles of range and 5-minute charging

Ce que vous devez retenir In a move that has left the automotive industry stunned, Chinese tech giant Huawei has stepped far outside its traditional territories of smartphones and telecom equipment to announce a groundbreaking solid-state battery technology.

In a move that has left the automotive industry stunned, Chinese tech giant Huawei has stepped far outside its traditional territories of smartphones and telecom equipment to announce a groundbreaking solid-state battery technology. The specs are nothing short of remarkable: an electric vehicle range of 1,864 miles (3,000 km) and a full recharge in just 5 minutes. These claims represent a massive leap forward in a market where range anxiety remains one of the biggest barriers to electric vehicle adoption.

A sulfide electrolyte technology that changes everything

Huawei’s patent focuses on sulfide-based electrolytes, a specific technical approach within the solid-state battery universe. This solution differs significantly from the liquid or gel electrolytes used in today’s lithium-ion batteries. The main advantage lies in the superior chemical stability and ionic conductivity of these materials.

The announced energy density of 500 Wh/kg represents a massive jump from current technologies. For perspective, the best lithium-ion batteries on the market today typically max out around 250-300 Wh/kg. This improvement would theoretically allow doubling the range without increasing vehicle weight, or achieving the same range with a battery half as heavy.

(I’ve been following battery tech developments for years, and this kind of energy density has been the holy grail for researchers – seeing it actually materialize would be game-changing for the industry.)

Cell-to-body format: technical challenges ahead

Huawei indicates that its technology relies on dimensions similar to current packs in a Cell-to-body format. This architecture directly integrates cells into the vehicle structure, optimizing space and reducing total weight. Automaker BYD popularized this approach with its Blade Battery technology, now adopted by several other brands.

The structural integration offers undeniable advantages:

– Overall vehicle weight reduction of 10-15%

– Improved structural rigidity

– Optimized interior space

– Better thermal management

Yet this architecture complicates maintenance and battery replacement – a point manufacturers will need to resolve to reassure consumers about the longevity of their investments.

Ultra-fast charging: theoretically possible

The announcement of a 5-minute recharge is among the most spectacular marketing arguments, but Huawei acknowledges that no current charger can achieve this feat. This limitation raises important practical questions for future users of this technology.

Today’s fastest charging infrastructures deliver a maximum power of 350 kW. To recharge a battery of this capacity in 5 minutes would theoretically require charging stations capable of delivering several megawatts. This would necessitate major transformations to the electrical grid and substantial investments in infrastructure.

Ever wondered how this compares to current technology?

Technology Energy Density Charging Time Availability Current Lithium-ion 250-300 Wh/kg 30-45 minutes Available Huawei Solid-State 500 Wh/kg 5 minutes (theoretical) In development

The Chinese race for solid-state batteries

Huawei’s entry into this sector is part of a broader trend. The tech giant joins other major Chinese players like CATL, BYD, and Changan in the race for solid-state batteries. This technology represents the next stage in the evolution of electric vehicles, promising to solve the main current limitations: range, charging time, and safety.

SAIC has already confirmed the arrival of a first model under the MG brand by 2026, showing that this technology is gradually moving out of laboratories. This timeline suggests we could see the first vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries in American dealerships within a few years.

Huawei’s positioning remains unique because the company was not previously identified as a player in the battery sector. This diversification demonstrates the strategic importance this technology represents for the Chinese economy. With a global battery market estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the next decade, every position gained today will translate into lasting competitive advantages.

The question remains whether these technical promises will materialize into commercial products accessible to the general public – and whether American manufacturers will rise to meet this new challenge from the East.