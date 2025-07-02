How to save $1,000 when buying an Ebro S700 or S800

Ce que vous devez retenir Summer is here, and while most drivers are focused on vacation plans rather than car shopping, Ebro is making a compelling case to consider their lineup.

Looking for a great deal on a spacious SUV? Ebro has just launched its ‘Ebro Days’ campaign, offering direct savings of $1,000 on select S700 and S800 gasoline models. This limited-time promotion runs from July 2-14 and applies to in-stock vehicles only.

What makes this offer worth your attention?

These aren’t just any SUVs. The Ebro S700 and S800 are tech-packed, spacious vehicles with solid features. The main attraction is the straightforward discount of up to $1,000 when you finance your purchase.

Two financing options are available:

– Get the full $1,000 discount by financing at least $20,000 over 72-120 months

– Save $500 by financing at least $16,000 over 60-120 months

Special pricing after all discounts

When all applicable discounts are applied, here’s what you can expect to pay:

– Ebro S700 gasoline Comfort: $22,990

– Ebro S700 gasoline Luxury: $25,900

– Ebro S800 gasoline Premium: $29,450

– Ebro S800 gasoline Luxury: $30,950

All models come with Ebro’s standard 7-year/93,000-mile warranty (which is pretty sweet compared to what most brands offer these days).

Engine and performance details

Both models feature the third-generation 1.6 TGDI engine that meets Euro6E standards. This turbocharged direct-injection powerplant delivers 145 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque. While acceleration figures aren’t provided, both models share a top speed of 112 mph.

Due to size and weight differences, fuel efficiency varies: the S700 averages around 34 mpg, while the larger S800 achieves about 30 mpg. CO2 emissions are rated at 159 and 177 g/km, respectively.

Size comparison: S700 vs S800

The S700 is the smaller option at 179 inches long, 73 inches wide, and 66.5 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 105 inches. Its trunk offers 17.7 cubic feet of space, expandable to 46.1 cubic feet.

The S800 stretches to 186 inches in length while maintaining similar width and height dimensions, with a slightly longer 106.7-inch wheelbase. The cargo capacity is substantially larger at 31.4 cubic feet with all seats up and an impressive 68.1 cubic feet with rear seats folded.

Feature highlights by trim

The S700 Comfort includes 18-inch aluminum wheels, automatic LED headlights, 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel, 12.3-inch central screen, bucket seats, dual-zone air conditioning, keyless entry and start, rear camera, and 24 safety assistants.

Step up to the S700 Luxury for 19-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, auto-folding heated mirrors, ambient lighting, 50W wireless charging, Head-Up Display, and ventilated seats with memory.

The S800 Premium features 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel, 15.6-inch central screen, voice recognition, rear camera, keyless system, and SONY sound system.

At the top end, the S800 Luxury adds the panoramic roof, power tailgate, Head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and more.

(I’ve looked at a lot of SUVs lately, and these actually seem like good value for the money—especially with that $1,000 discount on the table.)