How Honda broke the Japanese ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that limited horsepower to 280

In the late 1980s, Japanese automakers made a remarkable decision that would shape their industry for years to come. They entered into what became known as a “gentleman’s agreement” – a voluntary pact limiting vehicle horsepower to 280 (about 276 hp in US measurements) and top speeds to 112 mph. This self-imposed restriction wasn’t mandated by law but represented an industry-wide commitment to safety during a time when Japan was experiencing over 10,000 annual traffic fatalities.

The agreement, formalized in 1989 by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), coincided with the golden age of Japanese sports cars. This explains why iconic models like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Honda NSX, Mazda RX-7, and Toyota Supra all claimed exactly 280 horsepower in their specifications.

But was this figure always honest? Not exactly. Many automotive enthusiasts suspected – and later confirmed – that these vehicles often packed more punch than officially stated. Some sources indicate the Skyline GT-R R32 actually produced around 300 horsepower, while the R34 version might have delivered upwards of 350 horsepower. (I’ve driven a supposedly “280 hp” Supra that felt significantly more powerful than advertised!)

The exceptions to the rule

A few rare exceptions were permitted to exceed the gentleman’s agreement, but these were strictly limited and primarily designed for the tuning world. The Nismo 400R, a GT-R derivative, openly boasted 400 horsepower, but such cases remained unusual throughout the 1990s.

As the new millennium approached, two major factors began eroding the pact’s relevance. First, automobile safety had improved dramatically with multiple airbags, ABS systems, and enhanced crumple zones providing better occupant protection. Second, European and American manufacturers were producing increasingly powerful models, putting Japanese automakers at a competitive disadvantage in global markets.

The Honda that changed everything

The gentleman’s agreement finally cracked in 2004 with the introduction of the fourth-generation Honda Legend. This unassuming luxury sedan – sold in America as the Acura RL – was Honda’s answer to German competitors like the BMW 5 Series E39 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class W211, which had long surpassed the 280 horsepower threshold.

The Legend featured a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter J35A8 V6 gasoline engine that produced 304 horsepower. This powerplant was paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system with torque vectorization.

Honda’s bold move opened the floodgates. Other Japanese manufacturers quickly abandoned the agreement, with the Mitsubishi Evo IX (284 hp), Lexus RX400h (similar output), and Nissan GT-R R35 (473 hp) following suit.

The end of an era

Later that same year, JAMA officially concluded there was no substantial evidence linking vehicle horsepower to increased traffic fatalities in Japan, formally ending the gentleman’s agreement. This decision paved the way for a new generation of high-performance Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles that would far exceed the power figures of their 1990s predecessors.

The quiet revolution started by the Honda Legend represents a fascinating chapter in automotive history – when a modest luxury sedan helped break an industry-wide power limitation that had shaped an entire generation of Japanese performance cars.