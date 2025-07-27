How a WhatsApp message nearly cost Fernando Alonso his seventh place at the Austrian GP

Ce que vous devez retenir At the recent Austrian Grand Prix, a simple WhatsApp message could have changed Fernando Alonso’s race outcome in an unexpected twist that reveals the human side of motorsport.

In the high-stakes world of Formula 1, sometimes the most fascinating stories happen behind the scenes. At the recent Austrian Grand Prix, a simple WhatsApp message could have changed Fernando Alonso’s race outcome in an unexpected twist that reveals the human side of motorsport.

The Spanish veteran secured a solid seventh place finish after an intense battle with rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, who happens to be managed by Alonso’s own A14 Management agency. What fans didn’t see was how this master-apprentice duel almost took a different turn thanks to some off-track communication.

Starting from eleventh on the grid, Alonso showcased his tactical brilliance to climb four positions by the checkered flag. This result matched his best finish of the season so far, previously achieved in Canada. His performance was all the more impressive considering his car still lacks the competitive edge of the frontrunners.

The final laps featured a compelling showdown between the two-time world champion and the promising rookie Bortoleto, who was hunting for his first F1 points. The Brazilian pushed hard, applying constant pressure on his mentor despite Alonso’s tires being past their prime.

“I felt like a small kid trying to get my first points,” Bortoleto later admitted. “Alonso was relaxed, trying to defend. He knew exactly what he was doing. He had the race under control with worse tires, but still managed to keep me behind for two laps. He did a great job.”

The WhatsApp message that nearly changed everything

The race situation took an interesting turn when Lando Norris, who was leading comfortably, approached to lap the battling pair. Being lapped would have prevented Bortoleto from using DRS to attack Alonso, drastically reducing his chances of an overtake.

That’s when Jonathan Weathley, Sauber’s team principal, made an unusual move. Half-jokingly, he sent a WhatsApp message to Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO, asking him not to have Norris lap Bortoleto.

“I wrote to Zak Brown during the race asking him not to lap us. But they did anyway. It would have been the icing on the cake,” revealed the Sauber boss. Of course, such a request couldn’t be honored in competitive racing, and Norris eventually passed Gabriel, effectively ending any chance of the rookie overtaking Alonso.

A double points finish for Sauber

The Austrian GP proved fruitful for the Swiss team, with Bortoleto finishing eighth and Nico Hülkenberg taking ninth. This double points haul brings them within just two points of Aston Martin in the Constructors’ Championship, making Alonso’s seventh-place finish all the more valuable for his team.

Despite their on-track rivalry, Alonso showed nothing but praise for his protégé after the race. Bortoleto shared that his mentor had congratulated him on scoring his first points and acknowledged his strong performance.

The duel between these drivers represents what makes Formula 1 special: the clash of generations, sporting rivalry with mutual respect, and how even a simple WhatsApp conversation can add color to a weekend filled with racing drama.

As both drivers prepare for the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone, fans will be watching closely to see if this mentor-apprentice dynamic develops into one of the more interesting storylines of the season. (And I wouldn’t be surprised if team bosses keep their phones a bit closer during the next race!)